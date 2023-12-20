Become a community health worker in NH: 9-week virtual course starts Jan. 11

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Want to make a real difference in your community? Become a Community Health Worker (CHW).

North Country Health Consortium is offering a 9-week virtual training starting on January 11th to equip you with skills and knowledge to serve as a trusted resource for individuals in your community.

Scholarships are available for those who live and work in NH, so you may qualify to take this training at NO COST! Register today: nchcnh.info/Winter2024-CHWTrain.

Community Health Worker (CHW 9-week) Training meets on the following dates via Zoom on Thursdays from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

January: 11, 18, 25

11, 18, 25 February: 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

1, 8, 15, 22, 29 March: 7

Gain the skills & core competencies to work as a Community Health Worker (CHW) or in other roles under the umbrella of Community Health, e.g. Patient Navigator, Health Assister, Recovery Coach, Outreach Worker, Home Visitor, Patient Advisor, Patient Advocate.

This 9-week course is offered through combined virtual interactive classroom and independent off-line study, with self-paced homework.

Course Topics:

Effective communication

Care coordination

CHW role, scope, and ethics

Motivational Interviewing (MI)



Setting boundaries

Equity and advocacy

Client-centered practice

Social Determinants of Health

Learn new skills or increase your work-related knowledge!

REQUIREMENTS

Attend 9 total virtual class sessions, including two-day MI Training for successful completion of course

Complete assigned readings and assignments between scheduled classes

Must have computer/internet access, and ability to use Zoom

Must be 18 years or older

This training was financed under a Contract with the State of New Hampshire, Department of Health and Human Services, with funds supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award by CDC/HHS “NH Initiative to address COVID-19 Health Disparities grant #NH750T000031”. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by CDC/HHS, or the U.S. Government.

QUESTIONS?

Contact Carolyn Schofield: cschofield@NCHCNH.org or (603)259-4809