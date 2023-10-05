Bear Brook State Park receives track chair to boost accessibility

Concord, NH — Bear Brook State Park, a cherished natural haven, is poised to enhance its accessibility with a transformative donation.

The New Hampshire Division of Parks and Recreation proudly announces the contribution of an all-terrain track chair from America’s State Park Foundation with support from The Bronco Wild Fund. This dynamic partnership exemplifies Bear Brook’s commitment to fostering inclusive outdoor experiences for all visitors.

The America’s State Park Foundation’s mission is to promote the value of America’s State Parks, for environmental stewardship, for the health and well-being of all Americans and for economic development; and to energize the State Park Movement, working in collaboration with state park agencies, their non-profit partners and other allies and supporters of parks, conservation, and preservation in America. Bear Brook State Park was selected as a recipient of one of its 18 track chairs awarded to state park systems across the US. Bear Brook State Park was one of 79 state applicants—33 states expressed interest through letters of intent.

The track chair will play a pivotal role in promoting safe and responsible access to Bear Brook State Park for visitors who require assistance in navigating the outdoors. The state-of-the-art equipment will provide individuals with mobility challenges the opportunity to enjoy the expansive 10,000-acre park and its 40 miles of trails, facilitating limitless adventures.

“We are very excited for this generous donation,” said Brian Wilson, Director of New Hampshire Division of Parks & Recreation. “The track chair exemplifies our commitment to breaking down barriers and making nature accessible to all. We hope that this initiative will inspire others to follow suit, creating a ripple effect of accessibility across our state and beyond.”

This collaboration is supported by the Bronco Wild Fund, whose mission holds a deep respect for our public lands – and an unbridled commitment to helping those lands continue to be a world of wonder for all. A portion of the profits from every Bronco sold goes directly to Bronco Wild Fund collaborator initiatives.