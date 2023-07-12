Beach bummer: Wallis Beach and Parsons Creek remain under advisory for elevated bacteria levels

RYE, NH — Bacteria levels remain elevated in both Parsons Creek and Wallis Beach between Wallis Beach extension and Parsons Creek, and residents should avoid those areas.

On Tuesday, July 11, the Town received results from state officials regarding the re-sampling of Wallis Beach at Wallis Road extension on July 10. Those tests showed that bacteria levels have come down slightly, but that an advisory must remain in place.

Wallis Beach at Wallis Road extension was resampled Tuesday, with results expected to be available on Wednesday, July 12.

Parsons Creek has not been re-tested as re-sampling is still being scheduled.

Signs were posted on July 6 in both Parsons Creek, and on Wallis Beach between Wallis Road extension and Parsons Creek, indicating to residents and visitors that high levels of bacteria have been found at both locations and that recreating in those areas poses a health risk.

This is an ongoing situation. The Town will continue to update the community as soon as more information is available.

Wallis Beach at Wallis Road

On Thursday, July 6, the Town of Rye was notified by the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services that elevated levels of bacteria were present at Wallis Beach at Wallis Road.

The Town of Rye is cooperating fully with NHDES recommendations and has posted the necessary signage indicating to residents and visitors that the body of water contains elevated levels of bacteria.

Residents and visitors to the area are advised to refrain from swimming and engaging in other forms of recreation in areas with elevated levels of bacteria as there is a public health risk in doing so.

On Thursday, July 6, the Town of Rye was notified that routine monitoring samples taken from the Parson’s Creek Watershed on June 27 showed historically high levels of bacteria at several of the testing sites.

The affected sites include Wallis Road at the bridge and the beach access located closest to Concord Point.

The Town of Rye has posted signage alerting residents and visitors of the high levels of bacteria and that swimming or frequenting these areas poses a health risk.