Be prepared for the NH Primary Invasion: Where to park, and how to avoid crowds

MANCHESTER, NH —In anticipation of the increased pedestrian and vehicular traffic coming to Manchester as a result of the 2020 NH Presidential Primary Election, the Manchester Police Department will be present in and around the downtown areas around City Hall and the Doubletree Hotel.

Beginning on February 3, 2020, through February 12, 2020, the Manchester Police Department will be putting into effect a Traffic Safety Plan for some of the downtown areas in and around both Manchester City Hall, City Hall Plaza, Stanton Park Plaza in front of the Doubletree Hotel and Veteran’s Park.

This traffic plan will include closure, temporary closure or possible delays at the following locations;

Middle Street Parking Lot (public lot) at the corner of Market Street and Franklin Street. Lot will be closed to the public for the duration of coverage.

The City Hall Annex parking will be closed and barricaded off. (Delivery vehicles will be permitted temporary use of the Annex end of Market Street via Hampshire Lane.

Market Street – Sporadic temporary closings for live shot media throughout the duration of coverage.

Middle Street – Sporadic temporary closings for live shot media throughout the duration of coverage.

Franklin Street – Sporadic temporary closings for live shot media throughout the

Stanton Park Plaza – Will remain open at the discretion of ABC/NBC and Washington Post media. The roadways around the Doubletree Hotel, including Pleasant Street will be open with no anticipated road closures.

MTA bus stops @ Veteran’s Park (Elm Street) and Stanton Park Plaza (Elm Street) will be open for MTA buses only. Parking in these areas is will be congested and enforcement via towing or ticketing is expected.

If you anticipate coming into the city and/or traveling through the area during this time frame, please anticipate some minor delays. Ensure yourself enough time to get to your destination. Expect that public, on-street parking will be at a premium and the paid parking zones will be clearly posted, as will No Parking Zones. Parking Enforcement and the Manchester Police will monitor and enforce all local parking ordinances in order to ensure the safety of all. Please plan accordingly and be safe in your travels.