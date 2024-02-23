Basketball coach at Mass. high school accused of sexual assault

MANCHESTER, NH – A Manchester man is charged with aggravated felonious sexual assault after a woman came forward accusing him of assaulting her when she was a high school student.

On February 7, 2024, Manchester Police were notified by Lawrence, Mass. Police about an alleged sexual assault that had taken place in Manchester. Lawrence Police were approached by SafeSport, an independent non-profit that focuses on abuse prevention, education, and accountability in the sports community.

Through the investigation police learned that Jesus Moore, 34, of Manchester, a basketball coach at Lawrence High School, had arranged for a female student to get a ride to Manchester, gave her alcohol and sexually assaulted her at a Manchester motel.

The assault happened in 2022 and the victim was a minor at the time.

Moore turned himself in at Manchester Police headquarters on February 22, 2024. Bail was set at $1,000 cash. He will be arraigned in Manchester District Court on March 27, 2024.