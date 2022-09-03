Bash shoves in New Hampshire loss

Manchester, N.H. – Reliever Andrew Bash was dominant on Saturday night at Delta Dental Stadium, but Portland did their damage early. New Hampshire (21-35, 52-73) fell behind in the second inning and couldn’t come back, losing, 6-3, to the Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox, 35-21, 65-60).

The Fisher Cats have now fallen in every game of the series against their rivals from Maine.

Bash threw 4.1 shutout innings in his second-longest outing of the season. He retired 13 of the 15 batters he faced, allowing just a double and a single. He had no walks and three strikeouts.

Unfortunately for New Hampshire, Portland’s pitching was just as dominant. Starter Brian Van Belle (W, 6-4) tied a career-high with 7.0 innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits. He issued no walks and struck out six.

Portland did all their damage in the first four innings. David Hamilton had a leadoff homer in the first, and Wilyer Abreu added a three-run dinger in the second.

The Sea Dogs scored a run in the third and fourth, too. Sem Robberse (L, 0-3) saw all six Portland runs score with him on the mound, but just two of them were earned. The Fisher Cats made three errors with Robberse on the hill.

New Hampshire started the bottom of the first hot. The Fisher Cats first three batters—Zach Britton, Luis De Los Santos and Davis Schneider—all singled, setting up the bases loaded with no outs.

The Fisher Cats scored two in the frame thanks to an Orelvis Martinez hit by pitch and a groundball. Schneider brought in the only other New Hampshire run with an RBI single in the third.

Juan Nunez was another positive for the New Hampshire, striking out the Portland side in the ninth inning. He got an ugly swing and miss from Ceddanne Rafaela on a slider for his final punchout.