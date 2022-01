Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – A fire Saturday on Walnut Street caused about $40,000 in damage.

Fire companies were dispatched just before 6 p.m. to 694 Walnut St. where they encountered heavy smoke showing from the front entrance. Crews located a fire in the basement and were able to contain and quickly extinguish it.

No injuries were reported but the heavy smoke and lack of windows in the basement made ventilation of the fire challenging.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.