Basement fire on Lowell Street displaces residents

MANCHESTER, NH – An early-morning fire at 240 Lowell St. has left several people displaced, according to fire officials.

According to Battalion Chief Robert Beaudet several units were dispatched at approximately 3:14 a.m. to a report of fire at the two-story single-family residence on Lowell Street.

The fire started in the northwest section of the basement extending to the first-floor porch, and the kitchen area, Beaudet reported.

“The entire building is uninhabitable due to smoke, water, and fire damage. This leaves roughly six occupants displaced. This fire is classified as accidental,” Beaudet reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Red Cross was called for housing and fire-victim assistance.

While no injuries were reported among residents or firefighters, Beaudet said the collapse of the basement stairs limited access into the origin of the fire. In addition, cold temperatures and water used to fight the blaze created “slip and fall” conditions.

The assessed value of the property according to the city’s GIS data is $214,000 and Beaudet estimated that control and containment of the fire resulted in $89,000-worth of property saved.