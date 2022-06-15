(Baseball) Patriots beat Fisher Cats for fourth time this season

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats returned home on Tuesday night and they were welcomed with a 5-4 loss at the hands of the Somerset Patriots.

The Patriots couldn’t find an answer for Fisher Cats starter Luis Quinones, but he left after only four innings, with Somerset ripping into Andrew Bash in the fifth.

Bash allowed the first five Patriot batters on base, allowing five runs before eventually retiring the side. Somerset added another run in the sixth when Michael Beltre’s groundout allowed Jesus Bastidas to score.

A Phil Clarke single in the bottom of the sixth put New Hampshire the board, bringing Orelvis Martinez home, and a Cam Eden double would add three more Fisher Cat runs.

New Hampshire reduced Somerset’s advantage to just one run in the seventh when L.J. Talley’s sacrifice fly brought home John Aiello, but that would be as close as they would get as the Fisher Cats went one batter over the minimum in the eighth and ninth.

Bash is now 2-3 on the year, this is the second time this season he has given up five runs in an appearance, allowing five against Erie on May 19.

At the plate, New Hampshire had nine nines, with Clark and Martinez each grabbing two and reigning Eastern League Player of the Week Spencer Horwtiz going 3-for-5.

Martinez and Horwitz also joined Eden in obtaining a double.

Wednesday has a doubleheader, with the first game starting at 5:05 p.m.

In that first game, New Hampshire’s Hayden Juenger (0-2, 3.38 ERA) heads up against Luis Medina (1-2, 3.93 ERA). In Game 2, New Hampshire sends out Paxton Schultz (4-4, 5.53 ERA) against Josh Maciekewski (4-0, 2.33 ERA).