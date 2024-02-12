Barber earns state championship, smashes record in 300

PLYMOUTH, NH — A day that began with near catastrophe ended in record-breaking triumph for Harriet Barber.

The Central High senior, along with her teammates and the Memorial High athletes scheduled to compete in the Division I State Championship meet on Sunday, almost didn’t make it to Plymouth State University, when their bus broke down on I-93. Thanks to fast action by Manchester School District Athletic Director Christine Pariseau Telge and others, the Manchester athletes arrived at the George E. Davis track three minutes before the meet was slated to begin at 4:30 p.m.

Due to the late arrival, Barber and Memorial’s Chase Burris missed the ceremony to receive their All-State certificates. The All-State honorees were decided by a vote of Division I coaches.

The absence of their usual pre-meet warm-up routines didn’t seem to have any lingering ill effects on the Crusaders’ and Little Green athletes.

Barber had a spectacular meet, winning the state title in the 300 meters and setting new D-I and State records with a time of 39.59 seconds. She ran a nearly perfect race, besting runner-up Jhanelle Thomas of Nashua North by nearly two full seconds.

The previous D-1 record in the 300 was held by Grace Devanny of Concord (40.08, 2019) and the state mark was held by Lebanon’s Anna Cioffredi (39.87, 2007).

Prior to her record-setting victory in the 300, Barber had placed 3rd in the 55 meters in a time of 7.30 seconds. The victory went to Alexis Best of Merrimack, who set a new D-I record of 7.23 seconds. In an electrifying final, Best edged out Nyah Musa of Nashua South by just .008 seconds (8 0ne-thousandths of a second).

Barber also anchored the Little Green 4x200m relay team (sophomores Tianna Mann, Angela Cenesca and Ava Becker) that placed 11th in 1:54.53.

Division I Girls

Memorial’s Hannah Rodriguez had a strong meet, placing 8th in the long jump with a personal best leap of 16-0.5. She also anchored Memorial’s 4x200m relay team (Jordan Courter, Ayomide Sanni, Charline Jackson) that placed 7th in a time of 1:52.01, just one one-hundreth of a second out of 6th place.

The star of the D-I girls meet was Anika Scott. The Bedford junior won both the 55m hurdles and the long jump, while placing 3rd in the 300 meters. Her winning leap of 20-03.25 in the long jump destroyed the D-I and State record of 18-06.5 (set by Hillary Holmes of Exter back in 2012) by close to 19 inches. Her time of 8.07 seconds in the 55m hurdles set a new D-1 meet record.

Scott led Bedford to the D-I team championship (74 points), followed bv Exeter and Pinkerton.

Division I boys