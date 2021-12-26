Barbara E. Shaw, 79: She saw the best in everyone; cherished her family and had a heart for children

MANCHESTER, NH – Barbara E. Shaw, 79, of Manchester, passed away on December 22, 2021. She is the loving wife of Jeffrey Purinton with whom she celebrated 40 years of partnership.

Born on March 7, 1942, to the late Lionel and Louise (Koziatek) Cartier, she spent most of her life in Manchester serving her community in countless ways.

Barbara had a heart of gold. She adored her family, believed the best in everyone and was known to help anyone in need no matter what the situation. She retired from Manchester School District after teaching for 35 years. At the time of her retirement, she was a part-time assistant principal and continued her work in the education system as a substitute teacher for many years. Barbara served 22 years as a New Hampshire State Representative and an Alderman in Ward 9 for more than 14 years. Her generosity, warm heart, and helpful nature will be truly missed by all who knew her.

Barbara is survived by her husband Jeffrey Purinton, daughters; Jillianne Girard and her husband Theodore of Candia, Jessy-Lyn Tetro and her husband Phillip of Weare, and Jennilee Santos and her husband Joseph of Merrimack, grandchildren; Riley, Emerson, Derek, Gavin, Nicholas, Theodore, and Jase, sister Lorene Molloy and her husband Robert Molloy of Manchester, and mother-in-law Dorothy Purinton. She is predeceased by her son Derek Shaw.

Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, December 29 from 3-7 p.m. at the Phaneuf Funeral Home & Crematorium, 250 Coolidge Avenue in Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 30 at 10 a.m. in The Blessed Sacrament Parish, 14 Elm Street, Manchester. Interment to take place in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum following the mass. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.

Barbara loved children and her community. Her family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations in her memory be made to your choice of one of the great city or statewide organizations dedicated to helping those that Barbara served.

To view Barbara’s online tribute or write in the guestbook please visit www.PHANEUF.net