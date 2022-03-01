Bank robber sought following Bank of New Hampshire hold up

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are looking for a man who robbed Bank of New Hampshire on Hooksett Road early Tuesday.

On March 1, 2022, at approximately 8:45 a.m., Manchester Police were dispatched to the Bank of New Hampshire following a reported robbery.

According to information gathered at the scene, a man walked into the bank, handed the teller a note, and left with an undetermined amount of cash. The robber did not show a weapon. He took a left out of the building in the direction of Day Street.

He was described as a Black man wearing “foggy” glasses, leather gloves, a black jacket, and a face mask.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711 or make an anonymous tip via the Manchester Crimeline either online or by calling 603-624-4040.