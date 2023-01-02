Bangor Savings Bank opens full-service branch Jan. 9 on Baker Street

MANCHESTER, NH – The newest Bangor Savings Bank Manchester branch at 170 Baker St., strengthens the Bank’s commitment to Granite State communities.

Open to the public starting on January 9, this branch is positioned to meet the needs of business owners and community members with its central location that connects downtown shops, restaurants, and community services with the business district surrounding The Mall of New Hampshire.

The full-service branch provides a range of financial services including personal and business banking, as well as a drive-up, ATM, and coin counter. The newly built, modern banking location has solar panels, a low ambient temperature heat pump unit, and LED lighting throughout.

“As residents and business owners know so well, Manchester is a wonderfully vibrant and dynamic city,” said Bob Montgomery-Rice, President and CEO of Bangor Savings Bank. “We’re proud to further serve the community with this second location and form new and meaningful relationships while becoming a partner in Manchester’s active downtown.”

