Bangor Savings Bank gives donation to Girls Inc.

BANGOR, MAINE – Earlier this month, Bangor Savings Bank donated $5,500 to the Manchester-based Girls Inc. of New Hampshire.

The donation was part of the $470,000 in one-time and multi-year grants donated to Maine and New Hampshire-based non-profit organizations by the Bangor Savings Bank Foundation.

Along with Girls Inc., 25 other nonprofits dedicated to enriching the quality of life for communities across northern New England received grant awards. Among the services provided by these grantees: childhood education programs, food security, domestic violence support, and low-income community development.

“Supporting the communities in which we live and work is more important now than ever,” said Bob Montgomery-Rice, President and CEO of Bangor Savings Bank. “Through the unique work of each of these nonprofit organizations, they contribute to the strength and health in moving our communities forward. Our grant recipients’ commitment to improving the quality of life for those who need it most—be it through the arts, the outdoors, food security, or safety—is critical to building on the success of our communities across Northern New England.”