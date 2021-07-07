Bangor Savings Bank Foundation gives $576,000 to local non-profits

Bangor, ME – Bangor Savings Bank Foundation has awarded $576,000 to various Maine and New Hampshire-based organizations; $251,000 will be granted this year, while another $325,000 will be distributed during the following four years in the form of multi-year grants.

In the Foundation’s latest grant cycle, 21 nonprofits dedicated to enriching the quality of life for communities across northern New England received grant awards. Among the services provided by these grantees: educational programs, food security, building maintenance and restoration, and mental and physical health assistance.

“We are thankful for each of our philanthropic and nonprofit partners, and all of the organizations and individuals throughout Maine and New Hampshire whose work is dedicated to the health and well-being of our communities and our economy,” said Bob Montgomery-Rice, President and CEO of Bangor Savings Bank. “Our lives and our futures are supported and enriched through the critical work and dedication of our grant recipients, and their significant contributions to improving the vitality and quality of life across northern New England.”

