Bangor Saving Bank opens its doors on Elm Street

MANCHESTER, N.H. – There’s a new set of friendly faces on Elm Street looking to meet the Queen City.

This month, Bangor Savings Bank opened a new location at 999 Elm St., almost immediately across from Brady Sullivan Plaza.

“We’re thrilled to have Bangor Savings Bank in the City of Manchester,” said Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig. “It has a beautiful interior and provides another opportunity for local residents to do their banking. This branch adds to the vibrancy of downtown.”

The new Elm Street branch joins a new Bangor branch that opened in downtown Concord last month, joining Bangor’s other New Hampshire locations in Amherst, an earlier Concord location on Loudon Road, two branches in Portsmouth and one in Colebrook.

“This is fantastic, we’re very excited to be here. It’s been a long time coming. We’ve been wanting to get into Manchester since we got into New Hampshire a few years ago,” said Michael O’Reilly, senior vice president of commercial lending for Bangor Savings Bank in New Hampshire. “For us, we’re all about the community. It’s important for us to be here to serve the New Hampshire community, it’s the business hub of New Hampshire. There are a lot of businesses here, so we knew this was a spot we needed to be in.”

O’Reilly says work is underway to open a second Manchester branch of Bangor Savings Bank on Water Street in 2022.