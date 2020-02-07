Banding together: Feb. 8 Concert to benefit seniors in need

WILTON, NH — To hear St. Joseph Community Services driver and part-time musician, Curt Simpson, tell it, inspiration for a music benefit began with a tip bucket.

“I’ve been a driver delivering meals for St. Joseph Community Services for several years. It’s a great organization and me and my band —Stone Hill Station — put out a tip bucket when we played recently to accept donations to the agency,” he recalls. “We did pretty well over a couple of shows, but I wanted to see if we could do more.” Simpson then approached Nancy Veraco, the owner of Nelson’s Candy and Music about putting together a benefit show and the concept took off. “Nancy jumped on board right away and offered the venue,” said Simpson. His idea was then to recruit a series of bands and solo acts that would play for several hours with all donations benefitting St. Joseph Community Services.

Now that the venue was secured, Simpson worked to recruit area musicians to play.

Turns out it wasn’t that hard.

“The response was amazing, and we quickly lined up several bands,” he said. “It was to the point where we were turning acts away who wanted to perform!”

The concert takes place on Saturday, February 8, from 1 – 10 p.m. at Nelson’s. Admission is free and all donations directly benefit seniors in need served by St. Joseph Community Services. This is a 21 and older event, patrons can bring their own beverages. Refreshments can be purchased on site. Simpson added there will also be raffles and door prizes.

Benefit concert for St. Joseph Community Services/Meals on Wheels

Saturday, February 8, 2020

1 – 10 p.m.

Nelson’s Candy and Music

65 Main Street, Wilton, NH

“This is a wonderful way to support our cause while enjoying a good time and great music,” said Jon Eriquezzo, Vice President, St. Joseph Community Services. “Many thanks to Curt, Nancy and all of the musicians donating their time in support our agency. We are very grateful.”

The event will be a true treat for area music fans with 9 hours of live music. Bands and solo acts include Daniel Sullivan, Paul Haupt-Renaud, Paul Driscoll, Cow Hampshire Folk, Maddie Cheney, Molly Harper, Pop Farmers, Cameron and Mary and Stone Hill Station.

For additional details on the show, please visit: https://nelsonscandymusic.com/ or contact Simpson at: Stonehillstation@yahoo.com.

About St. Joseph Community Services

St. Joseph Community Services began operations in 1977; in our first year, we provided 426, 979 meals and wellness checks, within 10 years the need for our services more than doubled, resulting in 277,382 meals and wellness checks served in 1987. In 2019, we provided 426,979 meals and wellness checks.

Now celebrating our 43rd of service to those in need, St. Joseph Community Services works with a licensed kitchen in the heart of Manchester, NH that produces over 8,000 nutritious meals each week. Meals are then delivered to numerous dining centers throughout Hillsborough County where they are served to older adults in community dining centers or sent out as Meals on Wheels dinners to homebound, older, and disabled adults.

SJCS is dedicated to promoting better physical, mental, and social well-being of older and other qualified adults. Providing nutritious meals, health education, opportunities for social interaction, and other related services helps improve the lives of those we serve. To learn more, please visit our website: www.mealsonwheelsnh.org