Banding together: Central marching band back in formation after long COVID interlude

MANCHESTER, NH – It was the third and final day of Central High School’s truncated band camp – shorter than usual due to COVID-19 – but also sweet for students, who were able to get the band back together after a long hiatus – also due to COVID-19.

As disruptive as a pandemic can be to the rigors of marching band, some traditions are immovable. Like Color Wars, a long-standing practice on the last day of band camp, according to Central High band director Ed Doyle.

Flutes wore white, drumline in green with streamers, french horns – also wore green creating an internal color war between the two sections, sax players in red, clarinets in blue, flag section flaunted their purple, trumpets in the pink and – the trombones?

“Uh yeah, so they dress like dads,” says Doyle, smiling toward the group of young men in khaki shorts who looked like they’d raided their dads’ casualwear closets. There were also assorted hats, helmets, tutus, and accessories all worn in the spirit of teen spirit at Bronstein Park.

Doyle said of the 80 kids who signed up for band this school year, about a fifth of them have chosen remote learning, which considerably reduces the ranks. But what they lack in numbers they made up for with enthusiasm – this was the first time being together in the name of a school function since March.

Plans for band camp took shape before the district announced they would be having football games, which was a game-changer for the band. It means instead of practicing for a few performances for their biggest fans, the CHAMPS (Central High Association of Music Parents) the band will actually get to perform during football games. Doyle says they haven’t yet worked out the fine print of what that looks like in terms of social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols.

But it’s first things first: Before they can play at a football game they have to get used to playing as a band. That means practicing field commands and drilling down into songs like “Chameleon,” and “Lady Marmalade.” This year there are fewer rising freshman, likely due to not being able to take band members into the middle schools to entice eight-graders to join the high school hijinks that is marching band.

“We usually do that in the spring,” says Doyle. “But we didn’t get the chance. Our numbers are definitely diminishing in terms of the number of students who are sticking with band, and that’s a concerning trend but we’ll see how it plays out,” pun probably not intended, but musical metaphors go with the territory here.

Amy Colby is one of the band moms who enjoys sitting on the sidelines. Her son Ben plays trombone and descends from a lineage of band enthusiasts.

“I’m just so proud of all of them,” says Colby, who played the French horn back in the day at Goffstown High. “The first day you could hear the kids giggling with excitement to be here.”

She’s also a teacher at Smyth Road School, and says support for the arts is instrumental in motivating students.

“I’m grateful our superintendent allowed this to happen,” said Colby, referring to letting clubs regroup while abiding by safety precautions. A table near the sidewalk where students check in each morning features hand sanitizer and an electronic thermometer. Puppy pads were spread out to safely collect spittle from the draining of the wind instruments.

Assistant band teacher Tim Vigneau is the man behind the megaphone this day, breaking down the music measure by measure, section by section, until everything’s in sync.

“Against all odds we’re making it happen and the kids are having fun,” Vigneau says. “The goal is to bring them back together and keep their sense of community afloat and thriving,” he says, He speaking from his own experience that community is everything when it comes to building a band.

Vigneau is a 2013 graduate of Memorial High School who earned his credentials at UNH. He came to Central as a student teacher in 2017 and hasn’t looked back.

SLIDESHOW

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“I went to St. Casimir’s as a kid. We had a 13-person band and a graduating class of 18. Then I went to Memorial where the band was more like 120 members. But being part of the band community allowed me to transition to a new environment well. I also know how important the band camp experience is for freshmen. We’ve managed to make a really good system here, despite the restrictions, and some of the ideas we’ve come up with will probably become part of what we do, even when things are back to normal,” Vigneau says.

It’s that need to innovate at times like this that brings out the best in creative minds.

As the final day of practice winds down it wouldn’t be complete without a “march off,” think Simon Says, only with a majorette barking rapid-fire commands through a megaphone. If you trip up you’re out. Last musician standing wins the prize: Candy!

As the march-off gets underway it’s interrupted by three fire engines screaming around the perimeter of the park, drowning out the commands. After a long pause, they do an about-face and resume, numbers gradually dwindling until just a handful of band members remain on the green.

Senior Raymond Howard and his fellow trombone players are rooting hard for Aiden Kelly, a junior who also plays football.

“I flanked when I was supposed to shift,” says Raymond of the fatal footwork flaw that eliminated him from the scrum. “Aiden’s doing well. There are only two of the baseline left, and we didn’t expect him to do this well. He’s an underdog, wouldn’t you say?” his fellow baseline members nodding in the affirmative.

In the end, sax-playing senior Ryan Oxley prevails, winning the candy prize. The band reassembles on the sidelines as Doyle sends them off with a pep talk.

“You gave a good effort out there today. We need to find out more about our role when football starts – which underscores that if we’re going to be playing at these games we need to practice. We have one month to go,” Doyle says. “And this is no joke. After a long hiatus, this is a dream come true, to be working with all of you again.”

The Central Marching Band Camp March Off

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Video Above: Central High School Band March-Off (Drill Practice). Winner takes all (the candy!) Video/Carol Robidoux