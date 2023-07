Ballot openings remain with one day left for municipal election filing period

Here’s a list of who’s signed up so far for the 2023 Manchester municipal election as of July 21, the second-to-last day of the filing period.

The non-partisan municipal primary election is on Sept. 19, with voters choosing two candidates for Mayor as well as Aldermen and Board of School Committee members in each ward and at-large. The Municipal Election is on Nov. 7, where voters will vote for Mayor as well as Moderators, Clerks, Aldermen, Board of School Committee Members and three Selectmen for each ward and two at-large Aldermen and Board of School Committee Members.

Citywide

Mayor

Jay Ruais (July 10)

Will Stewart (July 17)

Kevin Cavanaugh (July 19)

June Trisciani (July 20)

Alderman At-Large

Daniel P. O’Neil (July 10)

Will Infantine (July 17)

Joseph Kelly Levasseur (July 17)

Board of School Committee At-Large

Jim O’Connell (July 10)

Peter Argeropoulos (July 10)

Ward 1

Alderman

Chris Morgan (July 10)

Kevin Sheppard (July 13)

Bryce Kaw-uh (July 13)

Moderator

Aaron Losier (July 10)

Clerk

Calley Milne (July 10)

Selectmen

Paul Allard (July 11)

Jim Townsend (July 11)

Michael O. Goonan (July 20)

Board of School Committee

Suzanne E. Potoma (July 10)

Julie Turner (July 10)

Ward 2

Alderman

Daniel Goonan (July 12)

Moderator

Nicholl Marshall (July 10)

Philip Garang Aguot (July 10)

Clerk

Ryan Neal Richman (July 18)

Selectmen

Ronald B. Rose (July 11)

Karen Hegner (July 18)

Tyler Chase (July 18)

Shannon Welsh (July 18)

Board of School Committee

Sean M. Parr (July 10)

Ward 3

Alderman

Patrick Long (July 10)

Scott R. Elliott (July 19)

Moderator

Shannon MacLeod (July 20)

Clerk

Karen Soule (July 12)

Selectmen

Stephen Meno (July 11)

Michael Soule (July 12)

Glenn RJ Ouellette (July 17)

Molly McGee (July 19)

Board of School Committee

Karen Soule (July 12)

Ward 4

Alderman

Christine Fajardo (July 10)

Mark Flanders (July 10)

Moderator

Craig Donais (July 10)

Clerk

Marcella Termini (July 14)

Selectmen

Vanessa Blais (July 13)

Brian Blanton (July 14)

Board of School Committee

Leslie Want (July 10)

Ward 5

Alderman

Kathleen Paquette (July 10)

Marcus Ponce de Leon (July 10)

Richard N. Komi (July 10)

Tony Sapienza (July 11)

Moderator

Clerk

Selectmen

Sandy Eisenbach (July 18)

Angela Eisenbach (July 20)

Board of School Committee

Jason Bonilla (July 10)

Ward 6

Alderman

Crissy Kantor (July 10)

Maxine Mosley (July 20)

Moderator

Louise Gosselin (July 19)

Clerk

Selectmen

Roger Gosselin (July 19)

Donald Provencher (July 19)

Susan Lord (July 19)

Ernesto A. Pinder (July 19)

Board of School Committee

Ward 7

Alderman

Ross Terrio (July 10)

Patrick Long (July 10)

Moderator

William Michael Cote (July 12)

Clerk

Selectmen

Claire Roy (July 18)

Board of School Committee

Christopher Potter (July 10)

Brian D. Cole (July 10)

Ward 8

Alderman

Edward J. Sapienza (July 10)

Moderator

James Gaudet (July 12)

Clerk

Lisa Johnston (July 14)

Selectmen

Angel Brisson (July 20)

Board of School Committee

Jessica Spillers (July 13)

Ward 9

Alderman

James A. Burkush (July 12)

Moderator

Anne M. Burkush (July 12)

Clerk

Nancy Deol (July 14)

Selectmen

Joan Sullivan Flurey (July 13)

Sat Deol (July 14)

Board of School Committee

Bob Baines (July 17)

Ward 10

Alderman

Bill Barry (July 10)

James Mara (July 10)

Moderator

Marie L. King (July 10)

Clerk

Heidi Hamer (July 10)

Selectmen

Daniel Charlebois (July 10)

Debora L. Petrowski (July 10)

Donna McQuade (July 10)

Board of School Committee

Gary Hamer (July 10)

Joy Senecal (July 10)

Ward 11

Alderman

“Norm” Vincent (July 10)

Russell Ouellette (July 14)

Nicole Leapley (July 17)

Andre Rosa (July 18)

Moderator

Lisa Ouellette (July 14)

Clerk

Michael Wolf (July 18)

David Dussault Recupero (July 20)

Selectmen

Pauline Janelle (July 11)

Board of School Committee

Gordon Haner (July 10)

Elizabeth “Liz” O’Neil (July 17)

Ward 12

Alderman

Erin George-Kelly (July 17)

Kelly Thomas (July 17)

Moderator

Verna Perry-Beliveau (July 20)

Clerk

Selectmen

Carlos Gonzalez (July 10)

Deborah Coyne (July 12)

Jason Constant (July 18)

Board of School Committee