Baer it all March 5-19 with Baer Day 2020, Baer Hunt and Baer-inspired art expo

MANCHESTER, NH —This is a call – to get Involved with Ralph Baer Day 2020, happening March 5 through 19, a celebration of Manchester inventor and “Father of the video game” Ralph Baer, who would have been 98 on March 8! Community entities including Jupiter Hall, The Bookery and The Shaskeen, and volunteers Kelley Muir, Katie Bérubé, Daniel Bérubé, Dave Seah, Ryan Sutton, Roxanne Chang, Sara Ceaser, and Sid Ceaser, have put in long hours to make it a real celebration for all.

UPCOMING EVENTS

–

–

– 5:30 p.m.

– 12:30 p.m.

Call For Artists, Creatives, Performers

To celebrate Ralph Baer’s birthday, Jupiter Hall is hosting an exhibit of game art. All artwork that is derived from or inspired by video games is welcome for consideration. Gallery-ready two-dimensional, three-dimensional, virtual, and performance work is eligible. Click here to enter.

All are encouraged to participate, including high school and college students!

Notification of Acceptance: Artists/performers/participants will be notified on acceptance of their submission on or before March 1, 2020. Once accepted, we will follow up with additional information details regarding time of set-up, etc.

Ralph Baer, a longtime New Hampshire resident, invented the first video game console and held over 150 patents on games, devices, and other technology like SIMON and the light gun (used to play Duck Hunt). Baer was an inventor and creator throughout his life; he did want to inspire others to make things and play. To celebrate Ralph Baer’s birthday (March 8), we are holding an exhibit of game art.

More about Ralph Baer Day 2020

This is the second of a hopefully growing annual celebration of Ralph Baer’s video game legacy. This is organized by makers and creators in the local Manchester, NH community who wish to introduce and inspire others with the spirit of play cultivated by Ralph Baer.

Last year, a statue of Ralph Baer was unveiled to commemorate his legacy. It serves as a community gathering point to learn more about Ralph Baer and be inspired by Ralph’s fostering of creativity.

Volunteering: If you would also like to volunteer for Ralph Baer Day 2020, please get in touch with Katie Bérubé katie@jupiterhallnh.com.

Visit the continuously updated Ralph Baer Day website for more info!

Participate in BaerHunt: An Unconference! Exploring hidden pockets of innovation

BaerHunt is a multi-venue unconference in Manchester-born from the desire for people to share and explore the innovation that is happening right now, in an open environment, through discussions, collaborations, and demos. The agenda for this unconference is created by the attendees and anyone with something to contribute or a desire to learn are invited to join us at BaerHunt.

1 p.m.: Kick-off at Jupiter Hall

2-5 p.m.: Sessions & Breakouts at The Bookery, Jupiter Hall, and The Shaskeen

5 p.m.: Closing and Cocktails at the Shaskeen

An unconference means the agenda is set by you… The attendees. So tell us! What do you plan on talking about? What are you hoping to share?