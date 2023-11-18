Back to the future: Brady Sullivan recreates iconic ‘lollipops’ art installation at 1000 Elm

MANCHESTER, NH – It was an absolute meta moment. Life was imitating art right in front of my eyes. I had arranged to meet Jen Drociak at 1000 Elm St. We were going to grab a coffee and a tea at Rare Breed Coffee (formerly A&E Coffee, rebranded).

Minutes later I was looking at Drociak in her “Lollipops” T-shirt standing in front of a couple of workmen who were installing Lollipops in the courtyard.

Surreal.

The even crazier part is that Drociak created the T-shirt as a tribute to a long-lost piece of Manchester history. The sculpture, formally named “Fantasy” but known commonly as “the lollipops,” lived in the courtyard some 40-50 years ago.

Now they’re back. According to Ashley Severs of Brady Sullivan properties, her boss wanted to bring back the sculpture as part of the retro-modern apartments at 1000 Elm.

“We were not aware of the T-shirt at the time, but recently learned about it from a social media post,” Severs told me.

If you haven’t seen them yet, but remember them from the old days, go take a look. If you’ve never heard of them but are excited for this whimsical piece of art in the middle of the downtown, check it out. If you’d like a T-shirt featuring the lollipops, here’s a link.