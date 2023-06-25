Back-and-forth contest goes to Fisher Cats in first half finale

BRIDGEWATER, N.J — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, came back from a three-run deficit to win 8-7 over the Somerset Patriots on Sunday at TD Bank Ballpark. The series concludes in a split for the Fisher Cats against the Patriots, the 2023 Northeast Division first-half champions.

Trailing 3-0 entering the fifth, New Hampshire (35-33) scored four to take the lead with PK Morris breaking an 0-for-12 skid at the plate with a two-run double to right field.

Somerset would grab the lead back 7-5 with four runs in the sixth and a two-run triple from shortstop Trey Sweeney, who was a homer shy of the cycle.

In the seventh, Damiano Palmegiani’s RBI double down the right-field line, his second RBI of the game, trimmed the deficit to one before Leo Jimenez gave the Fisher Cats the lead for good in the eighth with a two-run double down the right-field line off Somerset right-hander Zac Houston (0-1). It was Jimenez’s 15th and 16th RBIs in the month of June, which leads the team.

Palmegiani, Jimenez and Morris all recorded multi-RBI performances with Rainer Nunez and Morris collecting multi-hit performances.

Right-hander T.J. Brock (1-0) picked up his first Double-A win after throwing 1.1 innings of shutout relief beginning in the seventh with three strikeouts. After giving up four earned runs in his Double-A debut, Brock has now allowed just one earned run over his last 7.1 innings pitched.

Left-hander Mason Fluharty recorded his second Double-A save, his first on the road, with a scoreless ninth and two strikeouts.

The Fisher Cats finish the first half of the season 35-33 overall, 19-14 on the road and in third place in the Northeast Division standings. They lost only one road series out of six in the first half.

The second half of the season and the next home stand for the Fisher Cats begins Wednesday, June 28 against the Portland Sea Dogs. Promotions include Pride Night Wednesday, Star Wars Night Thursday with postgame Atlas Fireworks, Italian Plumbers Appreciation Night Friday, and a Mega Blast Atlas Fireworks Weekend Saturday, Sunday and Monday.