Ayotte Launches ‘Veterans for Kelly’ Coalition

NASHUA, NH — Today, Kelly Ayotte, candidate for Governor, launched “Veterans for Kelly”, a coalition of over 100 members of New Hampshire’s veteran community, led by Kelly’s husband, retired Air Force LTC Joseph Daley.

“Veterans for Kelly” will provide guidance and support to the campaign on military and veteran related issues. Launching the coalition, Ayotte released the following statement:

“Coming from a military family, honoring our commitment to veterans is deeply personal to me. My Grandfather served in the Army Air Corps in World War II, my husband Joe was an A-10 pilot in the Air Force and our daughter Kate is following in her father’s footsteps as a cadet at the Air Force Academy. I understand the sacrifice that our service members and their families make every day.”

“I am so grateful to have the support and confidence of these men and women who have bravely served our nation. As Governor, I will ensure that every military family receives the benefits and respect they have earned.”

Leading the coalition, retired Air Force LTC Joseph Daley said “Kelly understands the issues facing veterans and military families because she has lived it. Our family is proud to have served our country – and I am proud of Kelly’s work to support veterans and military families. We are blessed to a large veteran population in New Hampshire. I know that Kelly will work every day to make New Hampshire the most veteran friendly state in the nation.”

Joining the coalition, Retired Navy Commander David Kenney of Hooksett said, “Kelly Ayotte is a champion for New Hampshire veterans. I trust Kelly to do what is best for our military and their families because she has always been there for us. I know that as Governor, Kelly will fight to get veterans the best care and services because she always has and always will. I’m proud to support Kelly Ayotte for Governor.”