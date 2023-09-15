Ayotte Launches Law Enforcement Coalition

NASHUA, NH — Today, the Ayotte Campaign announced the formation of the Law Enforcement for Kelly Coalition led by High Sheriff Christopher Connelly of Hillsborough County. The coalition is made up of over 130 members of the law enforcement community. The Law Enforcement for Kelly Coalition will provide guidance and support to the campaign on law enforcement and public safety related issues.
“Law enforcement officers risk their lives every time they step out of their home and go to work. I have always, and will always, have their backs,” said Kelly Ayotte “As Attorney General, I stood shoulder to shoulder with our state’s law enforcement community. As Governor, I will make sure that our law enforcement officers have the resources and support they need to keep our communities safe. We have the best law enforcement in the country, and I will fight every day to make sure they are treated as such.”
Launching the coalition, Sheriff Christopher Connelly said, “I am extremely proud to be leading Kelly Ayotte’s Law Enforcement Coalition. The depth of this coalition is a testament to the level of respect, trust and appreciation that New Hampshire law enforcement officers have for Kelly.”
Sheriff Connelly continued, “many of us have known Kelly since she was a murder prosecutor, prior to serving as New Hampshire Attorney General. She stood side by side with law enforcement officers at horrific crime scenes and in the courtroom; never wavering from her commitment to the victims of crime and their families, the fair pursuit of justice and holding offenders accountable. While serving in the United States Senate, Kelly continued her strong support of first responders. I know that as Governor, Kelly will always have our backs.
You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone that is more passionate about our state’s public safety, and nobody will fight harder to preserve the terrific quality of life that we are so fortunate to enjoy in the Granite State.”
Law Enforcement for Kelly Coalition Steering Committee:
• High Sheriff Christopher Connelly, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Chair
• Chief Vincent Baiocchetti, Belmont Police Department, Retired
• Chief Michael Milligan, Merrimack Police Department, Retired
• Marshal Stephen Monier, United States Marshal District of New Hampshire, Retired
• Chief Anne Perriello, Pelham Police Department
• High Sheriff Brian Valerino, Coos County Sheriff’s Office
Law Enforcement Coalition
Trooper Roger Amadon
New Hampshire State Police, Retired
Chief Daniel Anair
Rindge Police Dept. Retired
Deputy Zachary Anderson
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office
Heather Arkell
Widow of Brentwood Police Chief Stephen Arkell
Chief Kyle Aspinwall
Mont Vernon Police Dept. Retired
Captain Michael Auciello
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Retired
Chief Vinnie Baiocchetti
Belmont Police Dept. Retired
Lt. Brian Barbato
Pelham Police Dept.
Chief Kristopher Bean
Bristol Police Dept.
Lt. Evan Boulanger
Belmont Police Dept.
Captain Kevin Bowen
Bedford Police Dept.
Deputy Al Brackett
Belknap County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Paul Brodeur
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office
Sgt. Dennis Brown
Nashua Police Dept. Retired
Chief Rob Browne
Goffstown Police Dept. Retired
Sgt. Thomas Burke
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office
Chief David Cahill
Sunapee Police Dept. Retired
Lt. Paul Callaghan
Strafford County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Robert Camelio
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Retired
Lt. Sean Cavanaugh
New Ipswich Police Dept. Retired
Chief Garrett Chamberlain
New Ipswich Police Dept. Retired
Sgt. Michael Chapdelaine
Peterborough Police Dept. Retired
Chief John Clark
Plymouth State University Police Dept. Retired
Master Patrol Officer Ron Cloutier
Hudson Police Dept.
Captain Daniel Conley
Goffstown Police Dept.
High Sheriff Christopher Connelly
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office
Chief Patrick Connors
Charlestown Police Dept.
Chief Patrick Connors
Charlestown Police Dept.
County Attorney John Coughlin
Hillsborough County Attorney
Lt. Dennis Crawford
Merrimack County Sheriff’s Office, Retired
Det. Steven Crockett
Belmont Police Dept. Retired
Captain Kevin DiNapoli
Hudson Police Dept. Retired
Corporal Ryan Donovan
Pelham Police Dept.
Sgt. Lloyd Doughty, II
Manchester Police Dept. Retired
Chief Deputy Art Durette
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Retired
High Sheriff Doug Dutile
Grafton County Sheriff’s Office Retired
Deputy Barbara Dutile
Grafton County Sheriff’s Office, Retired
Chief Quentin “Butch” Esty
Peterborough Police Dept. Retired
Special Police Officer Dana Finn
Bedford Police Dept.
Chief Deputy Gary Fisher
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Matt Fleming
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office
Chief Peter Flood
Francestown Police Dept. Retired
Sgt. Christopher Follomon
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office
High Sheriff Richard Foote
Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office, Retired
Sgt. Steve Ford
New Hampshire State Police, Retired
Lt. Anthony Fowler
Manchester Police Dept. Retired
Lt. Jim Gaudet
Litchfield Police Dept. Retired
Lt. Don Gendron
Berlin Police Dept. Retired
Officer Mike Gorman
Dunbarton Police Dept.
Lt. Gary Guevin
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Retired
Sgt. Steven Henderson
Hampton Police Dept. Retired
Lt. Dana Hennessy
Dublin Police Dept. Retired
Det. Joseph Hileman
Jaffrey Police Dept. Retired
High Sheriff Steve Hodges
Belknap County Sheriff’s Office, Retired
Executive Major Barry Hunter
New Hampshire State Police, Retired
Trooper Mike Kegelman
New Hampshire State Police, Retired
Deputy Sean Kilbreth
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office
Chief Scott Kinmond
Moultonborough Police Dept. Retired
Trooper Bruce Klinger
New Hampshire State Police, Retired
Trooper Sharon Kopp
New Hampshire State Police, Retired
Chief Raymond L’Abbe
Langdon Police Dept. Retired
Det. Sgt. Kevin Laroche
Goffstown Police Dept.
Chief Russell Lary
Grantham Police Dept. Retired
Sgt. John LeBlanc
Pittsburg Police Dept.
Chief James Letourneau
Dublin Police Dept. Retired
Patrolman/Prosecutor Joshua Lindor
Colebrook Police Dept.
Lt. Kelvin Macie
Keene Police Dept. Retired
Kathleen Maloney-Lahey
Sister of fallen Chief Michael Maloney
Chief Rachel Malynowski
Rindge Police Dept.
Deputy Chief Gerald Marcou
Coos County Sheriff’s Office
Chief Steven Marshall
Washington Police Dept. Retired
Lt. Jerry Maslan
New Hampshire State Police, Retired
Det. Sgt. Ken May
Enfield Police Dept. Retired
Sgt. William McBournie
Hillsborough County DOC, Retired
Det. Jay McDonough
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Retired
Chief Deputy James McIntire
Belknap County Sheriff’s Office
Officer James McMillen
Bedford Police Dept.
Chief Kenneth Meola
Keene Police Dept. Retired
Deputy Michael Merrifield
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office
Chief Michael Milligan
Merrimack Police Dept.
US Marshal Stephen Monier
United States Marshal District of New Hampshire, Retired
Deputy Paul Montray
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office
Chief Peter Morency
Berlin Police Dept.Retired
Det. Chip Morley
Bedford Police Dept. Retired
Captain Mark Morrison
Londonderry Police Dept.
Chief Michael Moyer
Laconia Police Dept. Retired
Lt. Brian Newcomb
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office
Chief David Nielsen
Belmont Police Dept. Retired
Deputy Jonathan Nightingale
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office
Sgt. Danielle Nightingale
Bedford Police Dept.
Colonel Nathan Noyes
New Hampshire State Police, Retired
Det. Matt O’Connor
Manchester Police Dept.
Chief Steve Pecora
Hopkinton Police Dept. Retired
Officer Jacqueline Pelletier
Goffstown Police Dept.
Chief Anne Perriello
Pelham Police Dept.
Chief Gary Phillips
Winchester Police Dept.Retired
Deputy Charlie Pierson Jr.
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office
Lt. Geoffrey Pinard
Goffstown Police Dept.
Lt. Pierre Pouliot
Goffstown Police Dept. Retired
Chief Richard Pratt
Nelson Police Dept. Retired
Sgt. Jamie Provencher
Nashua Police Dept. Retired
Chief Paul Rella
Colebrook Police Dept.
Officer Gerry Reppucci
Mont Vernon Police Dept.
Chief Kevin Rourke
Nashua Police Dept.
Chief Maurice Salmon
Gilmanton Police Dept. Retired
Deputy Maelisa Sanchez
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office
Chief Chip Sawyer
New Hampton Police Dept. Retired
Officer Vinny Scarnici
Colebrook Police Dept.
Sgt. Jeff Seppala
Rindge Police Dept. Retired
Chief Andrew Shagoury
Tuftonboro Police Dept.
Chief Wayne Sheehan
Kensington Police Dept. Retired
Sgt. Richard Shute
New Hampshire State Police Retired
Assist Chief of Police Gary Simmons
Manchester Police Dept.Retired
High Sheriff John Simonds
Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office
Officer Bennett Stusse
Nashua Police Dept.
Chief Bret Sullivan
Bennington Police Dept. Retired
Chief Pat Sullivan
Goffstown Police Dept. Retired
Trooper Ron Taylor
New Hampshire State PoliceRetired
Deputy John Tholl
Coos County Sheriff’s Office
Captain Peter “Sturdy” Thomas
Keene Police Dept.Retired
Sgt. Thomas Thibeault
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Retired
Captain Stephen Toom
Pelham Police Dept.
Sgt. Douglas Trottier
Belknap County Sheriff’s Office
Sgt. Craig Tucker
Jaffrey Police Dept. Retired
High Sheriff Brian Valerino
Coos County Sheriff’s Office
TFC Joseph Waldvogel
New Hampshire State Police, Retired
Sgt. Dan Wheeler
New Hampshire State Police, Retired
Deputy Jamie Wright
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office
High Sheriff Bill Wright
Belknap County Sheriff’s Office
Chief Douglas Wyman
Sandwich Police Dept. Retired
Sgt. John Yurcak
Nashua Police Dept. Retired