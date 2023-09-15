Ayotte Launches Law Enforcement Coalition

NASHUA, NH — Today, the Ayotte Campaign announced the formation of the Law Enforcement for Kelly Coalition led by High Sheriff Christopher Connelly of Hillsborough County. The coalition is made up of over 130 members of the law enforcement community. The Law Enforcement for Kelly Coalition will provide guidance and support to the campaign on law enforcement and public safety related issues.

“Law enforcement officers risk their lives every time they step out of their home and go to work. I have always, and will always, have their backs,” said Kelly Ayotte “As Attorney General, I stood shoulder to shoulder with our state’s law enforcement community. As Governor, I will make sure that our law enforcement officers have the resources and support they need to keep our communities safe. We have the best law enforcement in the country, and I will fight every day to make sure they are treated as such.”

Launching the coalition, Sheriff Christopher Connelly said, “I am extremely proud to be leading Kelly Ayotte’s Law Enforcement Coalition. The depth of this coalition is a testament to the level of respect, trust and appreciation that New Hampshire law enforcement officers have for Kelly.”

Sheriff Connelly continued, “many of us have known Kelly since she was a murder prosecutor, prior to serving as New Hampshire Attorney General. She stood side by side with law enforcement officers at horrific crime scenes and in the courtroom; never wavering from her commitment to the victims of crime and their families, the fair pursuit of justice and holding offenders accountable. While serving in the United States Senate, Kelly continued her strong support of first responders. I know that as Governor, Kelly will always have our backs.

You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone that is more passionate about our state’s public safety, and nobody will fight harder to preserve the terrific quality of life that we are so fortunate to enjoy in the Granite State.”

Law Enforcement for Kelly Coalition Steering Committee:

• High Sheriff Christopher Connelly, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Chair

• Chief Vincent Baiocchetti, Belmont Police Department, Retired

• Chief Michael Milligan, Merrimack Police Department, Retired

• Marshal Stephen Monier, United States Marshal District of New Hampshire, Retired

• Chief Anne Perriello, Pelham Police Department

• High Sheriff Brian Valerino, Coos County Sheriff’s Office

Law Enforcement Coalition

Trooper Roger Amadon

New Hampshire State Police, Retired

Chief Daniel Anair

Rindge Police Dept. Retired

Deputy Zachary Anderson

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

Heather Arkell

Widow of Brentwood Police Chief Stephen Arkell

Chief Kyle Aspinwall

Mont Vernon Police Dept. Retired

Captain Michael Auciello

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Retired

Chief Vinnie Baiocchetti

Belmont Police Dept. Retired

Lt. Brian Barbato

Pelham Police Dept.

Chief Kristopher Bean

Bristol Police Dept.

Lt. Evan Boulanger

Belmont Police Dept.

Captain Kevin Bowen

Bedford Police Dept.

Deputy Al Brackett

Belknap County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Paul Brodeur

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

Sgt. Dennis Brown

Nashua Police Dept. Retired

Chief Rob Browne

Goffstown Police Dept. Retired

Sgt. Thomas Burke

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

Chief David Cahill

Sunapee Police Dept. Retired

Lt. Paul Callaghan

Strafford County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Robert Camelio

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Retired

Lt. Sean Cavanaugh

New Ipswich Police Dept. Retired

Chief Garrett Chamberlain

New Ipswich Police Dept. Retired

Sgt. Michael Chapdelaine

Peterborough Police Dept. Retired

Chief John Clark

Plymouth State University Police Dept. Retired

Master Patrol Officer Ron Cloutier

Hudson Police Dept.

Captain Daniel Conley

Goffstown Police Dept.

High Sheriff Christopher Connelly

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

Chief Patrick Connors

Charlestown Police Dept.

Chief Patrick Connors

Charlestown Police Dept.

County Attorney John Coughlin

Hillsborough County Attorney

Lt. Dennis Crawford

Merrimack County Sheriff’s Office, Retired

Det. Steven Crockett

Belmont Police Dept. Retired

Captain Kevin DiNapoli

Hudson Police Dept. Retired

Corporal Ryan Donovan

Pelham Police Dept.

Sgt. Lloyd Doughty, II

Manchester Police Dept. Retired

Chief Deputy Art Durette

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Retired

High Sheriff Doug Dutile

Grafton County Sheriff’s Office Retired

Deputy Barbara Dutile

Grafton County Sheriff’s Office, Retired

Chief Quentin “Butch” Esty

Peterborough Police Dept. Retired

Special Police Officer Dana Finn

Bedford Police Dept.

Chief Deputy Gary Fisher

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Matt Fleming

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

Chief Peter Flood

Francestown Police Dept. Retired

Sgt. Christopher Follomon

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

High Sheriff Richard Foote

Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office, Retired

Sgt. Steve Ford

New Hampshire State Police, Retired

Lt. Anthony Fowler

Manchester Police Dept. Retired

Lt. Jim Gaudet

Litchfield Police Dept. Retired

Lt. Don Gendron

Berlin Police Dept. Retired

Officer Mike Gorman

Dunbarton Police Dept.

Lt. Gary Guevin

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Retired

Sgt. Steven Henderson

Hampton Police Dept. Retired

Lt. Dana Hennessy

Dublin Police Dept. Retired

Det. Joseph Hileman

Jaffrey Police Dept. Retired

High Sheriff Steve Hodges

Belknap County Sheriff’s Office, Retired

Executive Major Barry Hunter

New Hampshire State Police, Retired

Trooper Mike Kegelman

New Hampshire State Police, Retired

Deputy Sean Kilbreth

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

Chief Scott Kinmond

Moultonborough Police Dept. Retired

Trooper Bruce Klinger

New Hampshire State Police, Retired

Trooper Sharon Kopp

New Hampshire State Police, Retired

Chief Raymond L’Abbe

Langdon Police Dept. Retired

Det. Sgt. Kevin Laroche

Goffstown Police Dept.

Chief Russell Lary

Grantham Police Dept. Retired

Sgt. John LeBlanc

Pittsburg Police Dept.

Chief James Letourneau

Dublin Police Dept. Retired

Patrolman/Prosecutor Joshua Lindor

Colebrook Police Dept.

Lt. Kelvin Macie

Keene Police Dept. Retired

Kathleen Maloney-Lahey

Sister of fallen Chief Michael Maloney

Chief Rachel Malynowski

Rindge Police Dept.

Deputy Chief Gerald Marcou

Coos County Sheriff’s Office

Chief Steven Marshall

Washington Police Dept. Retired

Lt. Jerry Maslan

New Hampshire State Police, Retired

Det. Sgt. Ken May

Enfield Police Dept. Retired

Sgt. William McBournie

Hillsborough County DOC, Retired

Det. Jay McDonough

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Retired

Chief Deputy James McIntire

Belknap County Sheriff’s Office

Officer James McMillen

Bedford Police Dept.

Chief Kenneth Meola

Keene Police Dept. Retired

Deputy Michael Merrifield

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

Chief Michael Milligan

Merrimack Police Dept.

US Marshal Stephen Monier

United States Marshal District of New Hampshire, Retired

Deputy Paul Montray

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

Chief Peter Morency

Berlin Police Dept.Retired

Det. Chip Morley

Bedford Police Dept. Retired

Captain Mark Morrison

Londonderry Police Dept.

Chief Michael Moyer

Laconia Police Dept. Retired

Lt. Brian Newcomb

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

Chief David Nielsen

Belmont Police Dept. Retired

Deputy Jonathan Nightingale

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

Sgt. Danielle Nightingale

Bedford Police Dept.

Colonel Nathan Noyes

New Hampshire State Police, Retired

Det. Matt O’Connor

Manchester Police Dept.

Chief Steve Pecora

Hopkinton Police Dept. Retired

Officer Jacqueline Pelletier

Goffstown Police Dept.

Chief Anne Perriello

Pelham Police Dept.

Chief Gary Phillips

Winchester Police Dept.Retired

Deputy Charlie Pierson Jr.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

Lt. Geoffrey Pinard

Goffstown Police Dept.

Lt. Pierre Pouliot

Goffstown Police Dept. Retired

Chief Richard Pratt

Nelson Police Dept. Retired

Sgt. Jamie Provencher

Nashua Police Dept. Retired

Chief Paul Rella

Colebrook Police Dept.

Officer Gerry Reppucci

Mont Vernon Police Dept.

Chief Kevin Rourke

Nashua Police Dept.

Chief Maurice Salmon

Gilmanton Police Dept. Retired

Deputy Maelisa Sanchez

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

Chief Chip Sawyer

New Hampton Police Dept. Retired

Officer Vinny Scarnici

Colebrook Police Dept.

Sgt. Jeff Seppala

Rindge Police Dept. Retired

Chief Andrew Shagoury

Tuftonboro Police Dept.

Chief Wayne Sheehan

Kensington Police Dept. Retired

Sgt. Richard Shute

New Hampshire State Police Retired

Assist Chief of Police Gary Simmons

Manchester Police Dept.Retired

High Sheriff John Simonds

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office

Officer Bennett Stusse

Nashua Police Dept.

Chief Bret Sullivan

Bennington Police Dept. Retired

Chief Pat Sullivan

Goffstown Police Dept. Retired

Trooper Ron Taylor

New Hampshire State PoliceRetired

Deputy John Tholl

Coos County Sheriff’s Office

Captain Peter “Sturdy” Thomas

Keene Police Dept.Retired

Sgt. Thomas Thibeault

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Retired

Captain Stephen Toom

Pelham Police Dept.

Sgt. Douglas Trottier

Belknap County Sheriff’s Office

Sgt. Craig Tucker

Jaffrey Police Dept. Retired

High Sheriff Brian Valerino

Coos County Sheriff’s Office

TFC Joseph Waldvogel

New Hampshire State Police, Retired

Sgt. Dan Wheeler

New Hampshire State Police, Retired

Deputy Jamie Wright

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

High Sheriff Bill Wright

Belknap County Sheriff’s Office

Chief Douglas Wyman

Sandwich Police Dept. Retired

Sgt. John Yurcak

Nashua Police Dept. Retired