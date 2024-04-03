Ayotte joins law enforcement supporters at Bonfire Country Bar

MANCHESTER, NH — This week, Gubernatorial Candidate Kelly Ayotte joined over 100 members of New Hampshire’s law enforcement community at Bonfire Restaurant & Country Bar in Manchester for a meet and greet.

“New Hampshire law enforcement officers and first responders risk their lives every time they step out of their homes and go to work. I have always, and will always, have their backs. I’m proud to have stood shoulder to shoulder with our state’s law enforcement as Attorney General and as Governor, I will make sure that they have the resources and support they need to keep our communities safe.”

Hillsborough County High Sheriff Chris Connelly, Chairman of the Law Enforcement for Kelly Coalition, said, “New Hampshire law enforcement has Kelly’s back because we know that she has ours. She stood side by side with law enforcement officers at horrific crime scenes and in the courtroom; never wavering from her commitment to the victims of crime and their families, the fair pursuit of justice and holding offenders accountable. Kelly is one of us, and I am proud to chair the Law Enforcement for Kelly Coalition. With Kelly as Governor, New Hampshire will remain one of the safest states in the country.”

Law Enforcement for Kelly Coalition Steering Committee: