Ayotte gets new state representative endorsement

NASHUA, NH — Kelly Ayotte, candidate for Governor, received the endorsement of State Representative Travis O’Hara of Belmont.

“I am proud to have Rep. Travis O’Hara’s support and I look forward to working with him in Concord to deliver results for our communities. Together, we’ll keep our state safe, prosperous and free for the next generation of Granite Staters!”

Endorsing Ayotte, Rep. Travis O’Hara said, “Kelly is the best choice for Governor to ensure we keep New Hampshire safe, prosperous and free. I look forward to working with Kelly to make New Hampshire’s schools the best in the country, protect our economic advantage, and keep our communities safe for our families. I’m proud to be on Team Kelly!”

Rep. O’Hara joins the following Belknap County leaders in endorsing Kelly Ayotte for Governor:

State Representative Harry Bean

State Representative Steven Bogert

State Representative Mike Bordes

State Representative Russell Dumais

State Representative David Nagel

State Representative Douglas Trottier

State Representative Peter Varney

Belknap County Commissioner Peter Spanos

Belknap County Commissioner Steven Hodges

Belknap County Commissioner Glen Waring

Belknap County Sheriff Bill Wright

Kelly has now been endorsed by over 300 leaders from across New Hampshire, including five county sheriffs, 12 County Commissioners, numerous local elected officials, and over 90 current and former State Representatives including the Republican delegations of Merrimack and Manchester.