Ayotte endorses Ruais in mayoral race

MANCHESTER, NH- On May 23 former U.S. Senator Kelly Ayotte endorsed Jay Ruais for Mayor. Senator Ayotte issued the following statement:

“With Jay Ruais as Mayor, Manchester’s best days are ahead. Jay is the experienced leader with a fresh vision for the city that will deliver real change on day one. Jay’s experience and passion make him exceptionally qualified to bring Manchester together to take on the toughest issues facing the city. I’m proud to endorse Jay Ruais for Mayor of Manchester.”

Jay Ruais added:

“I am truly honored to receive the endorsement of Senator Kelly Ayotte. Her support is indicative of what we have heard at the thousands of doors we have knocked, the events we have attended, and house parties we have hosted. Manchester is ready for a new day, and a fresh vision for the city. We consistently hear of the frustration people have with our city’s inability to address our fundamental challenges with the homeless crisis, concerns with public safety, our economic future and the condition of our schools. Their frustration is borne out of a love for our city, and a desire to see it succeed. I am committed to collaborating with everyone to bring about common sense solutions to these issues so that Manchester can reach its full potential.”

There are currently four candidates in the running for mayor. In addition to Ruais, Aldermen Will Stewart, June Trisciani and Kevin Cavanaugh have all declared their intention to file for candidacy.

Mayor Joyce Craig on March 16 announced she would not seek another term in office, and on May 1 announced she was exploring a run for New Hampshire governor.