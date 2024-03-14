Ayotte endorsed by New Hampshire Commercial Fishermen’s Association

NASHUA, NH — Today, Kelly Ayotte, candidate for Governor, received the endorsement of the New Hampshire Commercial Fishermen’s Association. This is the Association’s first endorsement of a candidate for office in the organization’s history.

“I am proud to have the support of the A. Working with New Hampshire fishermen, I fought back against burdensome Washington regulations and advocated for common sense policies to protect our fishing industry. Fishermen are the backbone of New Hampshire, and they are critical to our economy. As Governor, I will ensure their best interests are always represented in Concord.”



Endorsing Kelly, New Hampshire Commercial Fishermen’s Association President Erik Anderson said, “The New Hampshire Commercial Fishermen’s Association has never endorsed a candidate for office until Kelly Ayotte. Kelly is a quick learner in the complexities of fishery management issues, staying engaged until any matter is resolved. The New Hampshire Commercial Fishermen’s Association endorses Kelly Ayotte for Governor for her experience, dedication, and commitment to all New Hampshire citizens, especially New Hampshire fishermen and our values.”

Kelly has now been endorsed by over 300 leaders from across New Hampshire, including five county sheriffs, 12 County Commissioners, numerous local elected officials, and over 85 current and former State Representatives including the Republican delegations of Merrimack and Manchester.