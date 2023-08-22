Ayotte endorsed by Merrimack Republican delegation

NASHUA, NH – Today, Kelly Ayotte released the following statement after receiving the endorsement from every Republican State Representative from the town of Merrimack.

“I’m thankful for the support of these great Representatives from Merrimack. Our campaign continues to grow because Granite Staters know that New Hampshire is one election away from becoming Massachusetts – from becoming something we are not. As Governor, I will fight every day to keep New Hampshire safe, prosperous and free for future generations.”

Merrimack Republican Representatives endorsing Kelly Ayotte:

  • Rep. Bill Boyd

  • Rep. Robert Healey

  • Rep. Tim McGough

  • Rep. Maureen Mooney

  • Rep. Jeanine Notter

These Representatives join over 200 additional leaders from across the state who have endorsed Kelly for Governor.

