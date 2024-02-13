Ayotte Endorsed by Hillsborough County Commissioner

NASHUA, NH — Today, Kelly Ayotte, candidate for Governor, received endorsement of Hillsborough County Commissioner Michael Soucy of Nashua. With this latest endorsement, Kelly has the endorsement from all three Hillsborough County Commissioners — Toni Pappas, Robert Rowe, and Michael Soucy​ who join County Attorney John Coughlin, High Sheriff Chris Connelly and numerous other elected officials from across the County in endorsing Kelly.

“I’m proud to have the support of these great leaders from across Hillsborough County – they know that I will work with them to keep our communities safe, take on the opioid epidemic and ensure that New Hampshire remains safe, prosperous and free for the next generation of Granite Staters.”

Endorsing Kelly Ayotte, Commissioner Mike Soucy said, “Kelly and her family are lifelong Nashua residents who love this city and love our state. As Governor, I know that Kelly will work with law enforcement to keep our communities safe, deliver fiscal accountability in Concord and protect our New Hampshire Advantage. I’m proud to support Kelly for Governor and together we will keep our great state safe, prosperous and free.”

Hillsborough County Leadership endorsing Kelly Ayotte:

Commissioner Toni Pappas of Manchester, Chair

Commissioner Robert Rowe of Amherst, Vice-Chair

Commissioner Michael Soucy of Nashua, Clerk​

County Attorney John Coughlin of Amherst

High Sheriff Chris Connelly of Mont Vernon

Kelly has now been endorsed by over 300 leaders from across New Hampshire, including five county sheriffs, 11 County Commissioners, numerous local elected officials, and over 85 current and former State Representatives including the Republican delegations of Merrimack and Manchester.