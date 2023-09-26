Ayotte endorsed by Coos County Commission Chairman Tom Brady

NASHUA, NH — Today, Kelly Ayotte, candidate for Governor, received endorsements from all three Coos County Commissioners — Tom Brady, Raymond Gorman and Robert Theberge. Kelly Ayotte released the following statement:

“I am proud to have the support of the Coos County Commissioners. They know that as Governor, I will fight for the North Country and work with them to tackle the issues facing the region, including job creation, housing, the opioid epidemic, and the growing crisis at our northern border. Together, we will keep New Hampshire safe, prosperous and free.”

Coos County Commissioners endorsing Kelly Ayotte: