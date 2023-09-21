Ayotte Announces New Endorsements

NASHUA, NH – Today, Kelly Ayotte released fifty new endorsements from elected officials and leaders from across New Hampshire. Since launching her campaign, Kelly has now been endorsed by over 250 community leaders from across the state.

In response to the latest endorsements, Kelly released the following statement, “We are only one election away from becoming Massachusetts – from becoming something we are not. Our campaign is growing every day because Granite Staters know that we need a tough conservative Governor who will continue to keep New Hampshire safe, prosperous and free.”

Endorsing Kelly, Rep. Dennis Mannion of Salem said, “As a State Representative and a law enforcement officer, I know that Kelly Ayotte is our best choice for Governor. She’ll work to fix our broken bail system, keeping criminals off our streets and will work every day to ensure New Hampshire remains the best state to live, work, and raise a family in. I’m proud to support Kelly for Governor.”

Also endorsing Kelly, Merrimack County Commissioner David M. Lovlien Jr. said, “I am proud to endorse Kelly Ayotte for Governor of New Hampshire, as she embodies strength, wisdom, and stability. Kelly Ayotte’s track record of effective leadership and commitment to the state make her the best candidate to lead New Hampshire forward.”