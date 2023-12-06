Ayotte announces $2.74 million fundraising haul

NASHUA, NH — Today, Kelly Ayotte, candidate for Governor, announced a record fundraising haul of more than $2.74 million since launching her campaign in July. In just four months, Kelly has brought in one of the largest amounts ever raised by a gubernatorial campaign in state history.

In response to the record-breaking total, Kelly released the following statement:

“Granite Staters know that we are only one election away from becoming Massachusetts and losing what makes New Hampshire so special. I’m humbled by the incredible amount of support that we’ve received since we launched our campaign. Together, we will win next November and keep New Hampshire safe, prosperous and free.”

Campaign Spokesman John Corbett added:

“The national Democrats have made it clear this race is at the top of their target list. The Democrats’ nominee will undoubtedly have a mountain of resources from out-of-state special interests hoping to buy the corner office in New Hampshire. That’s why it’s critical for Republicans to elect the strongest conservative who can win — and Kelly Ayotte is proving to be that candidate by building the strongest grassroots gubernatorial campaign in state history.”

Key notes about Kelly’s record-breaking fundraising haul: