Aviation Museum to hold volunteer open house on Tuesday, Nov. 10

LONDONDERRY, NH — Would you like to be part of a community of people who enjoy airplanes and aviation? Would you like to make a difference, help a good cause – and have fun doing it?Then you’re invited to attend the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire’s upcoming volunteer open house, scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 10 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

In the museum’s final volunteer open house of 2020, you’ll meet some current volunteers and learn about the many ways to help the Aviation Museum carry out its mission.

The Aviation Museum, based in the 1937 art deco passenger terminal at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, is dedicated to preserving the Granite State’s rich aviation past, and also inspiring today’s students to become the aerospace pioneers of tomorrow.

The open house will take place at the museum, which is located at 27 Navigator Road, Londonderry. Face coverings will be required; the facility is compliant with all local and CDC Covid-19 guidelines.

“As a non-profit, we depend on volunteers to carry out our mission, so everyone has the potential to make a big difference,” said Jeff Rapsis, the Aviation Museum’s executive director.