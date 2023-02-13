Aviation Museum open additional days during upcoming NH school vacation week

LONDONDERRY, NH—Looking for fun, indoor and family-friendly activities for the upcoming school vacation week? Then look no further than the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.

During winter vacation, the museum will open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, Wednesday, March 1, and Thursday, March 2 in addition to its regular open hours of Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Aviation Museum of N.H. offers activities and exhibits for kids of all ages; from a real Embraer 110 cockpit which future pilots love to play in, to scavenger hunts and a collection of aviation-themed toys that visitors are encouraged to interact and have fun with.

Knowledgeable volunteers, many of whom have years of experience in aviation-related fields, will be available to offer tours and answer questions from kids and adults alike.

The museum’s Elite Flight Simulator will operate on Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 1 to 4 p.m. and again on Thursday, March 2 from 1 to 4 p.m., giving young pilots age 12 and up a chance to experience flying a single-engine plane.

Simulator operators will be on duty during these times; use of the simulator is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Families with children age 12 and under are invited to Story Time on Wednesday, March 1 at 10 a.m. Participants will enjoy reading several aviation-themed stories as well as additional activities. Afterwards, families may visit the Aviation Museum.

Visitors can also get a close-up look at a student-built airplane. Completed last summer, the two-seat Van’s RV-12iS light sport aircraft is on display at the museum through March. The aircraft was built by students at the Manchester (N.H.) School of Technology in partnership with the Aviation Museum and Tango Flight, an educational non-profit.

The plane-build program continues at the Manchester School of Technology, where a second RV-12iS is now under construction.

In addition, the Aviation Museum’s parking lot is the closest the public can get to Runway 17-35 at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, making it a great location for plane-watching as the big jets come and go. The parking lot is free and open to the public daily until 8 p.m.

Museum admission for children under the age of 6 is free, kids ages 6 to 12 are $5. The museum also offers $5 admission for veterans and families. Standard admission for adults (age 13 and above) is $10.

Come see why the Aviation Museum of N.H. was named the ‘Best Place to Take Kids’ in Southern N.H. two years in a row (2021 and 2022) in the annual Hippo Reader’s Poll.

The Aviation Museum, a non-profit 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization based in the 1937 art deco passenger terminal at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, is dedicated to preserving the Granite State’s rich aviation past, and also inspiring today’s students to become the aviation pioneers of tomorrow.