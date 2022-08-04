Aviation Day returning to MHT this month

Thursday, August 4, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Business 0
courtesy photo/MHT

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) will host a National Aviation Day event on Friday, August 19, 2022. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Passengers and the community are invited to visit MHT and check out the fun activities planned for the day.

National Aviation Day was first established in 1939 by Franklin Delano Roosevelt in honor of Orville Wright’s birthday.

There will be a “Touch a Truck” exhibit in Lot A to learn about the different vehicles supporting operations at the Airport. Visitors can also check out a student-built airplane, the RV-12iS, a two-seat all-metal light sport aircraft completed by students here in Manchester along with the help of the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire as well as K9 demonstrations to learn how the MHT K9 Team protects the airport.

At the pre-security area near Baggage Claim 3-5 there will be giveaways, including a chance to win two tickets on Spirit Airlines to any of Spirit’s five destinations departing from MHT any time over the next year. Alltown Fresh will also be on hand with free cups of coffee as well as a paper airline contest and information about careers at MHT.

“On National Aviation Day, we celebrate our industry’s history and share the exciting careers you can find in the world of aviation,” said Airport Director Ted Kitchens, “We are excited to come together once again to show the community what we do here at MHT.”

courtesy photo/MHT

 

