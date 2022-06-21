Autopsy results released in police shooting Sunday of man near Rite Aid

CONCORD, NH – Autopsy results were released Monday confirming the cause and manner of death for a man who was shot by police Sunday.

Chief Medical Examiner Jennie V. Duval conducted an autopsy June 20 on Adnan Husejnovic, 33. Dr. Duval was able to determine that Mr. Husejnovic’s cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, and the manner of death was homicide. As used by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, homicide is defined as the killing of one person by another.

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain actively under investigation.

On Sunday police reported that a call for assistance in a domestic violence complaint was made in the area of 270 Mammoth Road. Police arrived to the scene at 12:20 a.m. and said Adnan Husejnovic, who was armed, refused to submit to arrest. A female with injuries was also at the scene and was walking away from a vehicle when police arrived. After nearly a 90-minute standoff, Mr. Husejnovic was shot. At least six officers discharged their firearms, according to the Attorney General’s report – four Manchester officers and two State Police troopers.

Additional information will not be released until after the officers’ formal interviews, which are expected to take place during the coming weeks.

A Go-Fund-Me page has been launched to help Mr. Husejnovic’ family by the Association of Bosniaks of New Hampshire.