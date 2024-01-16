Autopsy results released in Jan. 12 shooting death of wanted man by Manchester officer

MANCHESTER, NH – Results of an autopsy performed on Jake Chiradonna, the man who was shot and killed Jan. 12 by a Manchester police officer, were released Monday.

Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Mithcell Weinberg conducted the autopsy on Chiaradonna, 35, and determined the cause of his death was multiple gunshot wounds, and the manner of his death was homicide. As used by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, homicide is defined as the killing of one person by another.

The investigation into the shooting by a Manchester police officer during a police action on Plummer Street Jan. 12 is ongoing.

According to a narrative of the incident as relayed by the Attorney General’s office, on the morning of January 12, 2024, Manchester Police Officers were made aware to be on the lookout for Chiaradonna as he was wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred on January 11. At approximately 9:30 a.m. Manchester Police Officers responded to the area of Pine and Plummer streets. Officers pursued Chiaradonna and located him hiding inside a stolen vehicle, but he refused commands to exit the vehicle. After a brief time, Chiaradonna opened the vehicle door, but refused to be placed in custody. During this refusal, Manchester officers utilized less-lethal force, which was unsuccessful at subduing Chiaradonna. This included deploying a K-9 unit.

Chiaradonna stabbed the K-9 Duek with a screwdriver.

He then fled on foot while pursued by officers and the K-9. Chiaradonna again assaulted the K-9 and confronted officers around the side of a building. During this confrontation, one officer used deadly force and fired on Chiaradonna who was struck by this gunfire, and subsequently taken to a local hospital where he died several hours later.

The identity of the officer using deadly force will not be disclosed until a formal interview takes place sometime next week.