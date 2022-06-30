Autopsy results released for man shot Tuesday in Manchester

MANCHESTER, NH – Autopsy results were released Wednesday for a man who was shot and killed last Tuesday in a parking lot on Elm Street.

The dead man, identified as Isaac Landry, 22, of Manchester, was pronounced dead at a local hospital early Wednesday following a shooting in the Rite Aid parking lot located near 1631 Elm Street.

New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval has determined that the cause of Mr. Landry’s death was a gunshot wound to the chest. The manner of his death is homicide. As used by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, homicide is defined as the killing of one person by another.

The parties involved in the incident have been identified, and based on the information known to investigators at this time, there is no known danger to the public.

The investigation is active and ongoing and includes whether the person who shot Mr. Landry acted in self-defense.