Autopsy results: Durham stabbing death ruled a homicide

DURHAM, NH – Durham Police continue to investigate the stabbing death of Alexander Talcott, 41, who was pronounced dead inside his home Saturday morning. As of Monday, no further update has been issued by the NH Attorney General’s office, which is assisting with the investigation.

An autopsy was conducted Aug. 27 by New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval who determined that the cause of Mr. Talcott’s death was a stab wound to the neck. The manner of death is homicide. As used by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, homicide is defined as the killing of one person by another.

The parties involved in the incident have been identified and based on the information known to investigators there is no danger to the public.

The investigation into Mr. Talcott’s death is ongoing and includes whether the person who stabbed Mr. Talcott acted in self-defense.

Alexander Talcott is listed as an adjunct instructor at the University of New Hampshire since 2018 and General Counsel and Director of New Constellation Capital since 2019, according to LinkedIn.

According to a story from 2021 on WMUR, Talcott was a real estate finance attorney and GOP activist. Earlier this year Talcott was named New Hampshire leader of the Republican National Lawyers Association.

In an interview over the weekend with NBC 10 Boston, William O’Brien, state director of the New Hampshire chapter of the Republican National Lawyers Association described Talcott as “a staunch advocate for the core values of the Republican Party.”

“His unwavering belief in liberty, free markets, and limited government resonated deeply in his role as a lawyer,” said O’Brien, calling him an “exceptionally skilled champion for the rule of law and the importance of fair and honest elections.”

“We will forever honor Alex’s selfless dedication and profound contributions to our shared vision of liberty through legal processes,” O’Brien said.