Autopsy results conclusive: Both shooter and victim died of multiple gunshot wounds

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

CONCORD, NH – An autopsy was completed Saturday on the body of New Hampshire Department of Safety Security Officer Bradley Haas, former Franklin Chief of Police. Chief Haas, 63, was shot and killed at the New Hampshire Hospital while on duty on November 17, 2023.

Additionally, an autopsy was conducted on the body of John Madore, 33, the man suspected of shooting Chief Haas.

Mr. Madore was shot and killed immediately following the shooting of Chief Haas by a New Hampshire State Trooper who was on duty at New Hampshire Hospital.

The autopsies were conducted by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg.

Dr. Weinberg determined that the cause of Chief Haas’s death was multiple gunshot wounds, and that the manner of his death was homicide.

Dr. Weinberg determined that the cause of Mr. Madore’s death was multiple gunshot wounds, and that the manner of his death was homicide.

The investigation into the homicide of Chief Haas, as well as the officer-involved shooting of Mr. Madore, continues.

The identity of the Trooper involved will not be disclosed until a formal interview has occurred.