Autopsy: Manchester mom suffocated son in closet before shooting herself

MANCHESTER, NH – Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg announce further information regarding the deaths of Mercedes Tremblay, 25, and Mason Tremblay, 2, in Manchester on Dec. 14, 2020.

On December 14, 2020, officers from the Manchester Police Department responded to an apartment at 1345 Bodwell Road in Manchester. Upon arrival, officers found Ms. Tremblay deceased on her bed, as well as her son, Mason, who officers found deceased in his bedroom closet. Bedroom furniture had been placed against the outside of the closet door, preventing Mason from fully opening the door. Mason’s body was found pinned in the partially open door, between the closet door and doorframe.

Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Mitchell Weinberg conducted autopsies of Ms. Tremblay and Mason. Based upon the autopsies and subsequent medical and investigatory information, Dr. Weinberg determined Ms. Tremblay’s and Mason’s cause and manner of death. Ms. Tremblay’s cause of death was a single gunshot to the head, and the manner of her death was suicide. Mason’s cause of death was compressional asphyxia due to being pinned between the closet door and doorframe, as well as a contributory cause of death of malnutrition. Compressional asphyxia is the impediment of respiratory structures that ultimately precludes an individual’s ability to breathe. Dr. Weinberg determined Mason’s manner of death was homicide.

Based upon the information available at this time, it appears that Ms. Tremblay caused the death of Mason.

Further information will be released at the final conclusion of the investigation.