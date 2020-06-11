Auto Road opens June 11 for its 160th season

Produced by The Conway Daily Sun , a member of

PINKHAM NOTCH, NH — The Mt. Washington Auto Road is opening for its 160th season Thursday.

This year’s opening day comes amid unprecedented, worldwide health and travel concerns.

All businesses — retail, lodging, hospitality and attractions — are making extraordinary efforts to adapt their business models to keep their employees and customers safe. The Mt. Washington Auto Road and its sister company, Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center, are no exception.

“Every aspect of our businesses have been analyzed and adapted to provide customers with the safest possible experience, without sacrificing any of the excitement and fun. Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center is currently open for biking and guided kayak tours,” said Crispin Battles, marketing director.

“The Mt. Washington Auto Road opens on Thursday, June 11, for drive-yourself customers,” he said.

Guided tours on the Auto Road are currently on hold as the management develop protocols and procedures to keep employees and customers safe.

Battles said 2020 will prove to be a “year of change” in countless ways, but most notable for staff was the retirement of longtime General Manager Howie Wemyss, 69, on May 16.

“This year, we’ll open our gates to customers under the leadership of Tobey Reichert, a lifelong resident of Gorham, and part of the sixth generation of the family that has owned the Mt. Washington Auto Road since 1906,” said Battles.

The family-owned Mount Washington Summit Road Co. was formed in 1859, and completed the road to the summit of Mount Washington in 1861. The Mt. Washington Carriage Road, now called the Mt. Washington Auto Road, is known as North America’s oldest man-made attraction.

Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center, opened in 1994, is one of New Hampshire’s premier Nordic ski areas, with 45 kilometers of trails for skiing, snowshoeing and fatbiking. During the summer months, the Outdoor Center focuses on human-powered outdoor activities including kayaking, biking, hiking and trail running.

For more information, call (603) 466-3988 for the Auto Road or (603) 466-2333 for Great Glen Trails, or go to mt-washington.com or greatglentrails.com.

