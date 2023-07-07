Authorities: Woman presumed dead after jumping into river to evade arrest may still be alive

MANCHESTER, NH – Elise Poirier, the 27-year-old woman who was presumed to have drowned after leaping into the Merrimack River in an alleged attempt to elude law enforcement officers, may be alive and hiding out in the area, authorities said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reported sightings of Elise Poirier in the Manchester area. Detectives consider the information credible and are actively pursuing additional leads in an attempt to locate her.

Poirier was wanted on charges of fentanyl possession and falsifying physical evidence and for failing to appear in Rockingham County Superior Court on charges of fentanyl possession and methamphetamine possession.

She is accused of running from deputies on the night of June 29 when they tried to arrest her on outstanding warrants. Authorities said she jumped into the Merrimack River in the area of a homeless camp behind The Foundry restaurant. Deputies lost sight of her as the current swept her along.

Manchester and New Hampshire State police and Hillsborough County deputy sheriffs searched both sides of the river and boats were launched by the fire department in an effort to find her.

The search was called off about two hours later due to darkness and dangerous conditions of the river

Fish and Game took over the rescue effort the next day because it has the authority over rescues in woods and on waterways.

Conservation officers arrived with boats and a side-scan sonar in an effort to locate Poirier.

The search for Poirier in the river ended that Friday night.

Poirier has strong ties to Manchester’s homeless community. If you see Poirier, or someone who resembles Poirier, please contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center at (603) 627-0169.