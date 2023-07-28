Aut. 11: Grand opening of Manchester Distillery featuring Craft & Creativity Showcase

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – The Factory on Willow & Manchester Distillery is thrilled to announce the much-awaited “Craft & Creativity Showcase,” on Friday, August 11, 2023, from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. Ribbon Cutting is at 4:30 p.m. at the Manchester Distillery, 284 Willow St.

Join us throughout the Factory on Willow property for an afternoon of exploration, innovation, and celebration:

Step into the world of distillation and be the first to taste and purchase artisanal gin and vodka by renowned Master Distiller Bill Tambussi. Uncover the art and passion behind creating these exceptional spirits and learn about what comes next. Tastings are for guests 21+. Valid ID required.

Walk through an immersive installation , “Apocalypse Apothecary.” You will embark on a journey of ancient healing remedies as Factory Artist in Residence , Justin Tyler Tate bridges the gap between individual and environmental health, questioning modern healthcare practices, and finding common ground in a divided world.

Meet R&Y Events and learn more about Manchester’s newest event space.

Hop aboard a solar-powered innovation studio, The ToolBus . Designed to inspire boundless creativity. Experience “Imagination Avenue” and explore Jeremy Trilling’s ingenious innovations. These include Left Electric Vehicle, offering clean energy mobility solutions. His inventive spirit is dedicated to creating sustainable energy sources for a brighter future.

Pop into our retail shop on-site, Double Midnight Comics. Meet acclaimed comic and book illustrator, Sara Richard . You’ll be delighted by her Greek Mythology books, including “Nectar of the Gods: A Greek God & Goddess Cocktail Book,” and explore her intriguing tarot decks with the possibility of tarot readings during the event.

Have your turn in a cornhole tournament on the lawn outside of Double Midnight Comics

Satisfy your taste buds with mouthwatering smash burgers and BBQ delights from 603 Smok’n Que.

Preview and participate in the community collaborative art installation “Brick Powdered Memories” on the grass outside of the distillery and learn about Jay Goldberg’s upcoming artist showcase on August 17th.

At 4:30 p.m., join us as we officially inaugurate Manchester Distillery with a ribbon cutting. Discover the essence of Manchester, a city that blends its rich historical roots with a thriving modern community. Our city has become a hub of innovation, embracing art, technology, and progress. Raise a glass to Manchester’s spirit of resilience and continuous growth, honoring our ancestors while looking forward to an exciting future.

Join us for an unforgettable night of art, innovation, and celebration at the Craft & Creativity Showcase on August 11, 2023. The Factory on Willow and Manchester Distillery look forward to welcoming you to this momentous occasion.

Event Details:

Friday, August 11, 2023

3:30-6:30 p.m.

252 Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103

RSVP here via Eventbrite

Parking:

Please park on the street or the SOUTH Parking Lot.

About Factory on Willow

The Factory on Willow, its mission, and its dedication to fostering creativity and innovation. A live-work space for creators, innovators and entrepreneurs.

About Manchester Distillery

Producing exceptional artisanal spirits that offer a unique experience, honoring the creativity, passion, and resilience of our community and craftspeople.