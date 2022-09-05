August Grand Jury indictments from Hillsborough County Superior Court North

MANCHESTER, NH – One man is under indictment for negligent homicide, in connection to a motorcycle crash, while three others are charged with attempted murder, two tied to shooting incidents in the city and the other, domestic-related.

They were among the indictments handed up by a Grand Jury presiding in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District for August.

Grant E. Darveau, 28, of 59 Hillcrest Ave., was indicted on a negligent homicide charge. On June 9, 2021, Darveau is accused of operating a motorcycle well in excess of the posted speed limit around a turn, thereby losing traction and crashing, resulting in fatal head injuries to Paige Parkinson, 25, of Manchester. The crash happened about 10:15 p.m. in the area of Willow and Pine streets. The motorcycle crashed into a parked, unoccupied vehicle.

Indicted in connection to city shootings were:

He is accused of shooting R.R. multiple times on March 27 in the area of Cedar and Chestnut Streets.

Jean Carlo Medina-Correa, 28, of 360 Spruce St., attempted murder, two counts of reckless conduct, two counts of criminal threatening with a firearm and one count of first-degree assault. On July 16, Medina-Correa is accused of firing a gun from a car and hitting a 25-year-old in another vehicle near Elm and Bridge streets.

Richard Marier, 20, 130 Walker St., second floor, attempted murder, second-degree assault and two counts of criminal threatening, deadly weapon. On Dec. 29, 2021, Marier is accused of applying pressured to A.C.’s neck so that she experienced impeded breathing and a change in her voice. Then he allegedly grabbed her head and in a twisting motion attempted to “snap her head off,” while screaming, “I am going to fucking kill you and snap your neck off.” Between Dec. 1 and 31, 2021, he is accused of choking A.C. again by putting his arm around her neck and squeezing. Between Oct. 1, 2021 and Nov. 30, 2021, he is accused of putting a handgun to her head, which she wa sin the presence of a child, and told her he was going to kill her while he pulled the firearm’s trigger.

Other August indictments include:

Ahmed Abukar, 26, of 110 Beech St., one count of kidnapping a child under the age 8. On May 24, 2022, Abukar is accused of luring a 10-year-old child away from her parents and into a nearby store. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 7 ½ to 15 years in prison of the class A felony.

Dario Abruzzese, 24, homeless, one count of theft by unauthorized taking. On May 14, 2022, Abruzzese is accused of stealing a 2018 Audi Q5 with NH registration 3107454 from the owner’s driveway.

April Aldrich, 49, of 32 Welch Ave., Apt. 2, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon. On May 17, 2022, Aldrich is accused of lunging at B.N., an intimate partner, with a pocket knife, making a small cut on his throat.

Jorge Alvarado, 50, of Manchester, robbery. On March 31, 2022 in Bedford, Alvarado is accused of using physical force on L.P., age 62, in the course of stealing her purse at Marshall’s.

Ronnie Arias, 39, of Bronx, NY, two counts of identity theft, one accusing him of posing as another and the other accusing him of obtaining personal information; and one charge of theft by unauthorized taking. On June 8, 2022 in Manchester, Arias is accused of posing as someone else to obtain more than $1,500 from the individual’s account at Santander Bank.

Jeremiah Arroyo, 34, of 333 Wilson St., reckless conduct. On June 3, 2022, Arroyo is accused of firing a Glock 43 handgun into the air near his residence in a densely populated residential and commercial area when numerous people were outside.

Megan L. Arseneault, 37, of 53 Thornton Road West, second-degree assault, serious bodily injury. On Feb. 27, 2022 in Manchester, she is accused of biting the ear of R.S. leaving a scar.

Marie Assoumpt (cq) Tesire, 50, of 62 Exeter Ave., criminal threatening against a person, deadly weapon, domestic violence-related. On May 17, 2022, Tesire is accused of threatening B.N., an intimate partner, with a large kitchen knife and telling him she would kill him.

Anthony Bayne, 28, of 31 Penacook St., #1, felony riot. On March 17, 2022, he arrived at the Texas Roadhouse parking lot with Nicole Watley, Nyah Velasquez and Taryn Santiago with the purpose of assaulting S.C. and E.R.

Justin Bell, 27, of 192 Bennington Road, Hancock, burglary and theft by unauthorized taking. According to the indictment, on Jan. 30, 2021, in Hancock, Bell broke into a building belonging to the Mathewson Co. and stole more than $1,500 from a safe.

Kenneth Bradford, 45, of 343 Manchester St., Apt. 3, two counts second-degree assault; conduct after an accident; two counts of possessing fentanyl and cocaine with intent to sell; two counts of sale of crack cocaine and cocaine; two counts of second-degree assault. On May 31, 2022, Bradford is accused of driving recklessly at Myrtle and Union streets when he struck M.D.’s vehicle with his car, causing a laceration to M.D.s head. He then allegedly left the scene. The drug charges happened on the same day, according to the indictments.

David Campbell, 38, of 199 Manchester St., gross lewdness in presence of a child under 18 and receiving stolen property. On May 23, 2022, Campbell is accused of exposing his genitals knowing children under 16 years of age were present. He also had in his possession a wallet, the property of K.M., which contained credit cards, an insurance card, and other items with a total value of $1,500, according to the indictment

Nicholas Carrero, 20, of 282 Concord St., Apt. 4, receiving stolen property, possession of child sexual abuse images, manufacture of child abuse images and distribution of child sexual abuse images. Carrero is accused of possessing on May 25, 2022 in Bedford a Taurus G2c 9 mm handgun that was reported stolen two days earlier. On Jan. 1, 2022, he is accused of possessing a video of a 17-year-old engaging in sexual intercourse. Between Jan. 1 and March 24, 2022, he also is accused of manufacturing a visual representation (a video) of the same 17-year-old engaged in sexually explicit conduct, that is sexual intercourse, and then publishing it.

Cristian Castro, 35, of 401 Donald St., Bedford, two counts criminal threatening, deadly weapon, and one count of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. On June 2 and 3 in Bedford, he is accused of pointing a revolver at J.S. and on June 2, 2022, he is accused of pointing a revolver at J.B., an intimate partner.

Brandy Cathcart, 36, no fixed address, Nashua, assault by prisoner and second-degree assault. On Feb. 26, 2022 at the Valley Street jail in Manchester, Cathcart caused serious bodily injury to C.W. who she struck twice, according to the indictment.

Timothy D. Cox, 50, of 15 Claire St., forgery. On Nov. 10, 2021 in Goffstown, Cox is accused of forging a check in the amount of $2,887.99 on the TD Bank account of M & JC Property Management LLC.

Jake P. Demeritt, 36, of 156 Suncook Valley Highway, Epsom, three counts of receiving stolen property. On June 2, 2022, in Manchester, Demeritt is accused of knowingly retaining a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck, the property of Sanborn Mills Inc., believing it probably had been stolen. On May 23, 2022, he is accused of knowingly retaining a 1999 Subaru, the property D.G., believing it probably had been stolen. On July 20, 2022, Demeritt is accused of knowing retaining a Trek Bicycle, the property of X.H., believing it, too, probably was stolen.

Donald Desmarais III, 36, of 12 Eastern Ave., Apt. 6, Concord, one count each of aggravated felonious sexual assault (AFSA), pattern; aggravated felonious sexual assault; felonious sexual assault, and gross lewdness in the presence of a child. Between Feb. 23, 2017 and Feb. 23, 2019, Desmarais is accused of exposing his genitals to a child who was 8 years old. During that same time frame, he is accused of engaging in a pattern of sexual assault by inserting his penis into the child’s mouth. The AFSA – pattern charge is a special felony that, upon conviction, carries a 25-year-to-life sentence.

Justin Dutton, 40, of 18 Four Seasons Lane, Merrimack, reckless conduct. On July 16, 2022 in Manchester, Dutton is accused of trying to eluded NH State Police on I-293 when he drove in excess of 120 mph, in a 65 mph zone, weaving around traffic, passing vehicles in the breakdown lane, placing the public and members of NH State Police in danger of serious bodily injury.

Edward I. Esty, 27, of 55 Butler St., Hillsboro, witness tampering. On June 12, 2022 in Hillsboro, Esty is accused of confronting W.C., 44, at his home and saying, “If you continue to talk to the police, I will fuck your wife in your bed,” and that W.C. was “fucking with his freedom” by writing a statement to the police, while Esty was pacing back and forth with clenched fists.

David Gauthier, 45, of 54 Worthley Road, criminal threatening, deadly weapon. On May 20, 2022, Gauthier is accused of pointing a firearm at R.G.

Marcus Hall, 37, of 199 Manchester St., the city’s homeless shelter, accomplice to robbery. On April 16, 2022, Hall is accused of acting in concert with Danni Demambro when Demambro struck G.G. and stole her backpack.

Peter Harkins, 34, of 50 Lowell St., being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, a firearm.

Michael Hughes, 42, of 75 Dubuque St., attempting to take a gun from a law enforcement officer and possessing fentanyl. On May 26, 2022, Hughes is accused of grabbing and pulling on Officer Austin Biery’s handgun while Hughes was resisting arrest.

Thomas Jarvis, 44, of 346 Elgin Ave., felonious sexual assault. Between Jan. 1, 2010, and Dec. 31, 2010, Jarvis is accused of lying down next to A.S. while being completely nude, causing his penis to be pressed against the 6-year-old child’s back.

Pedro Jimenez, 41, of 305 Manchester St., Apt. 5, criminal threatening, deadly weapon, and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. On May 30, 2022, Jimenez is accused of approaching M.O. and others while wielding a knife.

Hiram Jones, 47, of 226 Second St., two counts of possession of crack cocaine and cocaine with the intent to sell it. The charges are from June 10, 2022 and accuse Jones of possessing more than half an ounce of cocaine and more than five grams of crack cocaine. If convicted of the crack cocaine charge, Jones faces up to life in prison. The cocaine offense carries a sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison.

Brandon Kidder, 28, of 22 Forest Road, Apt. #B, three counts of felonious sexual assault. Between July 1 and 31, 2018, Kidder is accused of sexually penetrating a 14-year-old girl, twice with his penis and once with his finger.

Jason Little, 40, of 9 Satin Ave., Nashua, domestic violence criminal threatening, deadly weapon. On Dec. 26, 2021 in Amherst, Little is accused of sending a text message to an intimate partner saying he would be out in the woods and for her to watch out for the laser, with the woman knowing he owns weapons with lasers.

Taylor Littlewood, 24, of 126 Calef Road, second-degree assault, domestic violence. On May 29, 2022, Littlewood is accused of choking his father by applying pressure to his throat, causing him to experience impeded breathing.

Noah Mann, 20, of 5 Mont Vernon Road, Apt. #2, New Boston, second-degree assault, deadly weapon. On May 8, 2022 in Goffstown, Mann is accused of causing bodily injury to H.M. when he struck H.M. with a metal pipe.

Raymond Marshall, 67, of 435 Granite St., first-degree assault with a deadly weapon. On May 26, 2022, Marshall is accused of stabbing M.W. with a knife.

William Merrell, 49, one count each of attempted aggravated felonious sexual assault (AFSA) and AFSA. On Nov. 13, 2021, Merrell is accused of licking the genital opening area of a four-year-old’s.

Jason Morton, 19, 471 Beech St., nonconsensual dissemination of private sex images and distribution of child sexual abuse images. On March 24, 2022, Morton is accused of sending a picture of a naked minor over Facebook to the minor’s parents.

Lenon Munoz-Benitez, 33, of 77 Whittemore Road, Londonderry, second-degree assault. On June 12, 2022, Munoz-Benitez is accused of hitting M.D. in the head with a glass bottle causing a laceration.

Charles Namiot, 40, of 54 Newbury Road, two counts of being in possession of a dangerous weapon, metallic knuckles and a large fixed blade knife on June 12 in Antrim. On that same day, he is accused of being in possession of methadone, amphetamine and methamphetamine.

Joseph O’Rourke, 42, 161 Beech Hill Ave., escape. On May 20, 2021, O’Rourke is accused of signing out of the Calumet House, a halfway house in Manchester, for a medical appointment and not returning.

Kevin Ping, 59, of 295 Lowell St., criminal threatening, deadly weapon. On May 6, 2022, Ping is accused of waving a screwdriver in the direction of A.D. and saying, what you wanna do,” causing A.D. to believe she would be stabbed and forcing her to retreat back into her bedroom.

Alex Presinal-Tejeda, 42, of 54 Broadway, Lawrence, Mass., reckless conduct, deadly weapon, and falsifying physical evidence. On June 16, 2022, Presinal-Tejeda is accused of driving a motor vehicle at a high rate of speed in central Manchester, a densely populated residential area with pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

Isaac Prillaman, 27, of 158 Dunbarton Road, Apt. #4, receiving stolen property. On April 15, 2022, Prillaman is accused of being in possession of a 14kt gold Marquise cut diamond ring, valued at about $4,000, that belonged to W.B. and which was reported stolen in a theft from a motor vehicle at 161 Garden Drive.

Victor Ramirez-Cardona, 47, of 386 Central St., #1, second-degree assault. On June 4, 2022, Ramirez-Cardona is accused of causing serious bodily injury to S.R., 26, a family member, by striking her with a pole and causing broken bones.

Taryn Santiago, 44, of 145 Pearl St., 31, felony riot. On March 17, 2022, Santiago is accused along with Anthony Bayne, Nicole Watley and Nyah Velasquez of assembling in the Roadhouse Parking lot for the purpose of assaulting S.C. and E.R. and physical injury resulted from the conduct.

Elijah Sapp, 24, of 28 Wayland Ave., two counts of domestic violence, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and possession of cocaine. On March 31, 2022, Sapp is accused of cutting the clothing M.S. was wearing with a knife for the purpose to terrorize her, and putting a revolver against her head.

Owen Stowell, 22, of 13 Faucher Road, Londonderry, three counts of reckless conduct; criminal mischief, and two counts of aggravated driving under the influence. On June 20, 2022 in Peterborough, Stowell is accused of leading police in a pursuit during which he drove 30 mph over the posted speed limit, endangering both his passenger and Peterborough Officer Jesse Byam, when he nearly hit the cruiser. Then, police said, Stowell crashed into the Grove Street Bridge, a row of hedges and a post office flagpole, causing more than $1,500 in damage.

Thomas Suter, 31, of 199 Manchester St., the city’s homeless shelter, 10 counts of possessing child sexual abuse images. Between March 12, 2022 and May 18, 2022, Suter is accused of possessing videos of adults engaged in sex acts with children.

Alexandria Thibeault, 19, of 5 Mont Vernon Road, New Boston, second-degree assault, deadly weapon. On May 8, 2022, in Goffstown, Thibeault is accused of aiding, agreeing or attempting to aid Noah Mann by driving him to an address in Goffstown and/or when she encouraged Mann to assault H.M.