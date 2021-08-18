August Grand Jury indictments for Hillsborough County

MANCHESTER, NH – A grand jury, meeting in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District, handed up 232 indictments in August, many of them accusing men of sexual assaults or possessing graphic images or videos depicting child sexual abuse.

Among those indicted were:

Jesse Bauchman, 29, of 45 Bartlett Drive, Weare, one count each of aggravated felonious sexual assault and second-degree assault. On April 9, 2021, Bauchman allegedly choked a woman, pinned her to a bed and raped her.

Colby Bisson, 26, of 214 Wilson St., Apt. 2C, seven counts of possessing child sexual abuse images. According to the indictments, Bisson possessed child sexual abuse videos on his cell phone, one of which showed a man raping a pre-pubescent girl.

Frank Gregory Buxton, 57, of 112 Nottaway Drive, Hertford, NC, one charge of indecent exposure/gross lewdness and two of aggravated felonious sexual assault. The charges, spanning June 26, 2012, through June 30, 2015, involve a boy who was seven years old when the alleged assaults first began. One of the aggravated felonious sexual assault charges alleges a pattern of sexual abuse.

Ryan Cooper, 20, of 7 Watson Hill Road, Raymond, was indicted on nine charges covering four separate dates/incidents. He was charged with two counts of possessing a controlled drug on Jan. 23, 2021, methamphetamine and fentanyl; possessing a controlled drug on Jan. 27, 2021, buprenorphine; one charge each of theft by unauthorized taking and reckless conduct in connection with the alleged theft on Jan. 14, 2021 of “D.F.’s” motor vehicle and then striking DF with it; and three counts of reckless conduct from a Jan. 20, 2021 incident involving a high-speed police pursuit through the city of Manchester.

Jeffrey Cusson, 46, of 215 Eastern Ave., Apt. 4, two counts of felonious sexual assault. Between Jan. 1, 2014, and Dec. 31, 2015, Cusson allegedly engaged in sexual contact with an 11-year-old girl, touching her “intimate parts” and breast over her clothing.

Joshua Dallaire, 38, of 489 Pine St., nine counts of possessing child sexual abuse images. The charges accuse him of possessing pornographic videos of naked prepubescent boys, some performing sex acts on other children or on men.

Brian Elliott, 30, of 281 South Stark Highway, Weare, criminal threatening; two counts of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon; falsifying physical evidence, operating a motor vehicle after being declared a habitual offender. On May 22, 2021, during a traffic stop in Goffstown, Elliot allegedly pointed a gun at a Goffstown police officer. He was indicted for being in possession of a .38 caliber handgun. Police continued to search for Elliot who was found two days later at the Holiday Inn Express on South Porter Street in Manchester, resulting in a police stand-off. Ultimately, he was arrested. The falsifying physical evidence indictment accuses him of hiding a handgun behind a toilet in a hotel bathroom. He was indicted on that day for being in possession of a .45 caliber handgun.

Joseph Goffinet, 51, of 48 Dubuque St., Apt. 1, four counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and one charge of felonious sexual assault. The alleged acts occurred between March 14, 2016, and March 25, 2021, and started when the girl was five years old. He is accused of a sexual pattern of assaults, including sexually penetrating the child.

Benjamin Hamilton, 34, of 452 Pine St., criminal threatening and felonious use of a firearm. On April 11, 2021, Hamilton pointed a loaded handgun at “BM’s” head and said, “I am going to fuck you up,’ according to the indictments.

Robert Hanright, 53, of 294 Central St., receiving stolen property. According to the indictment, Hanright had a black Jeep Grand Cherokee, the property of the state Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, in his possession.

Cecil Harding, 40, of 199 Manchester St., two counts each of first- and second-degree assault. On Feb. 25, 2021, Harding is accused of stabbing “BN” in the hand and arm.

Ryan Johnson, 31, of 199 Manchester St., first-degree assault. He is accused of slashing the hand of “D.J.,” a family member, on June 27, 2021.

Brandon Kidder, 27, of 22 Forest Road, Apt. B., Hancock, disobeying a police officer; reckless conduct; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence; aggravated driving under the influence with serious injury; two counts of burglary; criminal mischief. The charges are in connection with two separate incidents. On Oct. 11, 2021, Kidder allegedly led police in a high-speed pursuit from Hillsboro into Henniker, that reached speeds of more than 100 mph, and ended when Kidder lost control and crashed into the woods on Route 202/9 in Henniker. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. On Oct. 28, 2021, Kidder allegedly broke into two apartments at 16 Preston St., and caused more than $1,500 in damage to one of them when he poked holes in the walls.

Dakota Knight, 22, of 29 East Shore Drive, Weare, two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and one charge of felonious sexual assault. Between July 20 and Sept. 20, 2019, Knight allegedly touched a 12-year-old’s genitalia through clothing and had the child touch his penis.

Brandon Lesage, 22, of 190 Second St., Apt. 2, and Alex Wilks, 22, of 232 Central St., Apt. 1, were each indicted on two counts of riot. They are accused in a Jan. 7, 2021, incident in which they, together with a third individual, caused more than $1,500 in damage to “MM’s” vehicle when they kicked it, jumped on it, broke the rearview mirror and shattered the rear windshield. Additionally, Lesage is charged with two counts of witness tampering. According to the indictments, he called up a witness and said “I’ll kill you, n*gga,” “You pussy,” “You rat,” and “I’ll meet up with you whenever. He also is accused of disseminating the witness’s image and information via social media, appending to the audio: “CM is a rat; It’s on paperwork; his girlfriend (R) and her mom; You a rat n*gga.”

Sean Morgan, 37, of 49 Penacook St., Apt. 2, three counts of second-degree assault. On May 31, 2021, Morgan is accused of striking a 2-year-old boy in the leg, injuring his left thigh; striking him in the buttocks, causing injury to his buttocks and/or tailbone; and hitting him in the face, injuring his eyelid, cheek, neck and/or jaw.

Juan Pineda, 38, of 130 West Baker St., but who is presently detained in the New Hampshire State Prison, one count of aggravated felonious sexual assault. He is accused of touching the vagina of a 4-year-old girl on Oct. 7, 2019.

Michael Roberson, 26, of 246 Main St., Apt. 1, two counts of first-degree assault. On June 30, 2019, he is accused of inflicting trauma on a three-month-old infant causing the baby to suffer bilateral subdural hematomas (brain bleeding) and retinal hemorrhaging.

Brittany Sutherland, 23, of 149 Parker St., Apt. 2, hindering apprehension. On Aug. 3, 2020, in Bedford, Sutherland is accused of hindering police in finding Alexander Theriault who was being sought for burglary with a firearm.

Jeffrey Tamblyn, 73, of 143 Middle St., Apt. 2, three counts of possessing child sexual abuse images. The indictments say Tamblyn possessed images of a naked prepubescent girl with her genitals exposed.

Christopher Tessier, 24, homeless six counts of theft by deception; six counts of receiving stolen property; and one count each of theft by unauthorized taking and criminal mischief. The charges involve the thefts of catalytic converters which Tessier allegedly sold to New England Catalyst and Refinery, telling the company he was the owner.