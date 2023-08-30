August 2023 Grand Jury indictments for Hillsborough County Superior Court North

MANCHESTER, NH – The August Hillsborough County Superior Court North Grand Jury handed up 247 indictments.

This information is released monthly by the court to the media and is part of the public record.

What is a Grand Jury indictment?

According to the NH Law Library, an indictment is a criminal charge against a person by a Grand Jury. A Grand Jury considers evidence presented by the County Attorney or the Attorney General and decides whether there is sufficient evidence to formally charge a person with committing a crime. It is part of due process. Any accused individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. If you have a question about this information contact the Hillsborough County Superior Court

Among those indicted are:

Jayson Talbot, 24, of 178 Central St., attempted murder, first-degree assault and reckless conduct. On July 9, 2023, Talbot is accused of attempting to murder J.R. when he shot T.P., 19, in the arm.

Abraham Aguasvivas Lacen, 22/ l/k/a in the Valley Street jail, witness tampering, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and felonious use of a firearm. On May 16, 2023, he is accused of pointing a firearm at E.S.’s forehead and saying, “If you press charges on me, I’ll kill you.” The drug charge alleges he possessed more than five pounds of marijuana he intended to sell. He also possessed a 20-gauge shotgun, according to the indictment.

Deandre Anglade, 21, of 20 Cheney Place, first-degree assault, burglary, attempted second-degree murder and reckless conduct, deadly weapon. The indictments related to an incident on Oct. 13, 2022 at 626 Mast Road in Goffstown. Anglade is accused of entering the residence/room of B.S., with the intent of killing him. B.S. suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Luis Arroyo, 48, of 14 Pine St., #4, reckless conduct, deadly weapon. On May 1, 2023, Arroyo is accused of firing a gun inside his apartment.

Anthony Barahona, 26, 389 Front St., first-degree assault, reckless conduct and falsifying physical evidence. On July 12, 2023, Barahona is accused of firing a handgun inside an occupied residence, striking BP in the foot. Barahona then allegedly got rid of the gun.

Jonathan Bellemare, 35, of 260 Laurel St., #3, forgery and theft by deception. On July 11, 2023 in Amherst, Bellemare wrote a counterfeit check in the amount of $4,539.10 on the account of Golden Goose Properties LLC at TD Bank, according to the indictments.

Benjamin Benson, 29, of 52 Myrtle St., two counts of reckless conduct and one charge of operating a motor vehicle while being a habitual offender. On March 1, 2023, Benson is accused of driving at a high rate of speed the wrong way on Maple Street and into oncoming traffic. He also is accused of running a stop sign on Beech Street, nearly colliding with another vehicle.

Kurt Chase, 34, of 17 Toby Hill Road, Weare, aggravated felonious sexual assault and aggravated felonious sexual assault without penetration. On May 18, 2023 in Weare, Chase is accused of placing M.V.’s penis into his mouth. M.V. is under the age of 13.

Laura T. Chitakunye, 24, of 298 Hanover St., theft by deception. On March 29, 2022, Chitakunye is accused of obtaining unauthorized control over $1,960 belonging to Triangle Credit Union when she remotely deposited two Western Union money orders for $980 and then transferred the funds the next day via Cash App. Two days later the money orders were returned to Triangle as being fraudulent.

Daniel Civitella, 47, of 860 Dix St., 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse images. On Oct. 22, 2022, Civitella is accused of possessing 10 explicit images of young girls. In one image, a one-year-old is being penetrated by an adult male penis, according to the indictment.

Joshua I. Cross, 29, of 68 Oakdale Ave. #2, back entrance – duplex, reckless conduct and second-degree assault. On Nov. 29, 2022, Cross is accused of driving at an excessive speed in the area of Cahill Avenue and striking P.A. with his car.

Adam Curry, 23, homeless, robbery. On June 7, 2023, Curry is accused of giving a Petco clerk a note that said, “Don’t scream or act weird. Give me all the cash in your register now or I’ll shoot. Don’t be stupid.” He then allegedly fled the store with $180.

Jonathan Curtin, 43, of 632 Silver St., robbery. On June 11, 2023, Curtin is accused of robbing the Mobil gas station on Eddy Road when he demanded BM open the cash register and gestured that he had a gun.

Brian Descoteaux, 31, homeless in Nashua, two counts each of assault by prisoner and criminal threatening. On July 26, 2023 in the Valley Street jail, Descoteaux is accused of expelling urine indirectly at an employee, contaminating the employee’s work environment and attempting to cause an employee to come into contact with his urine when he placed it on a jail cell floor. The criminal threatening charges, which are misdemeanors, accuse him of attempting to place C.C. in fear of physical contact when he said, “I’m going to make you give me the best blow job ever, you faggot.”

Emile Desrochers, 52, of 206 Bell St., #2, criminal threatening and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. On April 22, 2023, Desrochers is accused of placing N.L., a family member, in fear of imminent bodily injury when he held a knife to N.L. and said, “I’m going to kill you.”

Adam Diab, 36, of 15 Iron Horse Drive, Bedford, two counts of insurance fraud. On Sept. 26, 2022, Diab is accused of filing a claim for $13,000 with Homesite Insurance Co. for fire damage to his rental unit stating the damage occurred on Sept. 24, 2022 when he knew it had occurred prior to his Sept. 22, 2022 purchase of the policy.

Gil Diaz, 26, homeless, first-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. On June 10, 2023 in Manchester, Diaz is accused of shooting MRP with a handgun.

Meagan Enos, 37, of 188 Beech St., 4N, possession of crack cocaine and six counts of sale of crack cocaine having been convicted previously of a drug offense. Each sale of crack cocaine is a special felony carrying a sentence of 20 to 40 years in prison. In a companion case, Carlos Melendez, 24, of 393 Dubuque St., first floor, was indicted for sale of crack cocaine and conspiracy to sell crack cocaine. According to the indictments, on May 9, 2023 Melendez sold Enos more than a gram of crack cocaine and she, in turn, sold it to sell to a confidential informant at 118 Beech St. Melendez faces a maximum sentence of 30 to 60 years in prison if convicted of both charges.

Jeremy Francis, 33, of 414 Cedar St., six counts of reckless conduct, deadly weapon, and one charge of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. On May 1, 2023, Francis is accused of firing six shots at an occupied vehicle on Elm Street.

Jennifer Guzman, 27, of 15 Evelyn St., Lynn, Mass., forgery. On March 9, 2023 in Manchester, Guzman is accused of forging a check in the amount of $45,000 that purportedly was issued by Align Credit Union to Digital Federal Credit Union.

Phillip Lester Howard, 60, 177 Dodge Hill Road, Francestown, one count each of aggravated felonious sexual assault and felonious sexual assault. On April 1, 2011, Howard is accused of inserting his finger into the genital opening of L.C., who was four years old at the time, and placing his hand on her breast.

Matthew Hunter, 23, of 244 Laurel St., #3, criminal threatening, deadly weapon. On April 11, 2023, Hunter is accused of threatening TD with a baseball bat.

Joanne Keefe, 52, of 11 Bowers Landing Drive, #102, financial exploitation of the elderly, disable or impaired. On Nov. 2, 2022 in Manchester, Keefe is accused of using undue influence to acquire financial resources of more than $1,500 belonging to V.M., an elderly adult.

Jamie Kerns, 35, of 1225 Bodwell Road, robbery, receiving stolen property and falsifying physical evidence. On June 16, 2023. Kerns is accused of pointing a gun at R.A. and demanding food. The receiving stolen property count alleges Kerns retained a Ruger E9 9 mm handgun belonging to R.H. He also is accused of hiding the gun in a carport when a police investigation began.

Joseph Lamarche, 40, of 5 Market Lane, Concord, five counts of witness tampering. From Nov. 24 to Dec. 3, 2022, in calls from the Valley Street jail, Lamarche is accused of trying to get H.L. to withhold information. In a call on Nov. 26, 2022, Lamarche allegedly told H.L., “I’m never getting out of here now! WTF? You should have told them deny, deny, deny, what’s going on? You working for the cops?” In the call on Dec. 3, 2022, Lamarche allegedly told H.L., “Deny it, that’s all you do, deny it. You don’t blame me for shit because that’s automatically class ‘A’ felony, 7 ½ – 15 years in prison, fucking idiot!” In the call from Nov. 24, 2022, Lamarche said, “You better take care of it. You don’t tell them nothing you fucking clown!” according to the indictment.

Traiton Lord, 24, whose address is listed as the FIT homeless shelter, 199 Manchester St., criminal mischief. On June 6, 2023, Lord is accused of damaging a laptop, owned by the shelter and valued at more than $1,500, when he threw it on the ground.

Jason Matheson, 44, of 1265 Bodwell Road, nine counts of possession of child sexual abuse images. On Nov. 23, 2022, Matheson is accused of possessing nine images of girls, one as young as three, engaged in sexual activities with adults and/or in explicit poses.

Michael Mientus, 58, of 55 High St., Apt. 4, attempted arson. On June 12, 2023, Mientus is accused of pouring what he believed to be a flammable liquid on furniture in his apartment.

Muhsin Mohamed, 20, of 77 School St., Apt. 1, receiving stolen property. On April 25, 2023, Mohamed is accused of being in possession of a stolen 2020 Ford E350 truck with Florida license plates.

Christopher Sparkman, 43, of 217 Spruce St., two counts forgery, receiving stolen property and theft by deception. On May 8, 2023, Sparkman is accused of cashing two altered money orders in the amount of $1,900, the property of J.R., at Two Guys Market.

Robert Stark, 37, six counts of assault by prisoner. On July 29, 2023 while detained in the Valley Street jail, Stark is accused of placing feces outside his cell door and smearing them on a jail apron and the cell walls, contaminating the work place for employees.

John Taylor, 36, who resides at the FIT homeless shelter, 199 Manchester St., criminal threatening and possession of methamphetamine. On June 26, 2023, Taylor is accused of threatening parking enforcement officer DB with a knife and saying, “I am going to fucking kill, I am going to fuck you up.”

Marc Temple, 37, of 14 Dufort St., criminal threatening, reckless conduct and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. On June 2, Temple is accused of pointing a loaded firearm in the direction of A.V. and at an occupied vehicle.

Merlin Umana, 38, of 304 Abbott St., second floor, Lawrence, Mass., aggravated felonious sexual assault. On Feb. 28, 2021, Umana is accused of engaging in sexual penetration with A.A. when she told him “no” and “stop.”

Hector Valle Diaz, 21, last known address Valley Street jail, four counts pattern of aggravated felonious sexual assault; felonious sexual assault; three counts criminal solicitation to commit witness tampering, and three counts of attempted witness tampering. According to the indictments, from August 2019 through December 2022 Diaz engaged in sexual contact with A.R. who was 10-years-old when the alleged assaults began. The witness tampering charges allege he attempted to get someone to talk to A.R. “If you can talk to her, tell her to stop this. I can’t tell you anymore because you know this is being recorded,” he said in a call from the Valley Street jail. In another call, he said, “If they can get me out of here, and can drop that, they will send me back to El Salvador. Either way, I would rather be in El Salvador than here…My only hope is that you talk to them.”

Michael Walsh, 35, of 167 Union St., robbery, criminal threatening, deadly weapon, falsifying physical evidence and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. On June 8, 2023, Walsh is accused of punching T.F. in the face while demanding he empty his pockets. At the time, Walsh allegedly was armed with a BB pistol. He also allegedly ditched the Crossman C11 4.5 mm BB pistol behind the tire of a parked vehicle when he was being pursued by police.