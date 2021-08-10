Aug 9 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 96 positive results with 38 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, August 9, 2021, DHHS announced 96 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, August 8. Today’s results include 58 people who tested positive by PCR test and 38 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 186 cases from Friday, August 6 (114 by PCR test and 72 by antigen test), and 199 cases from Saturday, August 7 (139 by PCR test and 60 by antigen test). There are now 1,270 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are seventy-nine individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53% being female and 47% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (113), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (79), Strafford (46), Coos (37), Merrimack (25), Grafton (23), Cheshire (20), Belknap (19), Sullivan (11), and Carroll (9) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (38) and Nashua (22). The county of residence is being determined for thirty-nine new cases.

There are currently 53 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 102,117 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated August 9, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 102,117 Recovered 99,458 (97%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,389 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,270 Current Hospitalizations 53

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.