Aug. 9 DHHS COVID-19 update: 14 positive results with 3 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, August 9, 2020, DHHS announced 14 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 6,831 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there is one individual under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 43 percent being female and 57 percent being male. The new cases reside in Strafford (4) and Rockingham (3) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (3) and Nashua (4).

One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 701 (10 percent) of 6,831 cases. Three of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report

(data updated August 9, 2020, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 6,831 Recovered 6,063 (89%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 419 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 349 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 701 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 23 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 172,585 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 27,975 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 38,527 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,138 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,875

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 8/2 8/3 8/4 8/5 8/6 8/7 8/8 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 422 294 107 816 762 806 386 513 LabCorp 641 735 465 679 778 651 439 627 Quest Diagnostics 1,006 1,026 678 307 348 324 343 576 Mako Medical 4 1 1 25 1 7 0 6 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 66 149 177 218 176 320 2 158 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 130 154 220 194 154 162 62 154 Other Laboratory* 74 24 39 59 66 64 37 52 Total 2,343 2,383 1,687 2,298 2,285 2,334 1,269 2,086 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 8/2 8/3 8/4 8/5 8/6 8/7 8/8 Daily Average LabCorp 9 5 6 18 21 14 0 10 Quest Diagnostics 46 37 118 98 86 91 83 80 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 0 19 18 11 10 14 0 10 Other Laboratory* 4 15 5 3 13 8 2 7 Total 59 76 147 130 130 127 85 108

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.